Game #78: A’s score some runs but not quite enough

The Oakland A’s lost again.

They scored some runs this time! Six of them! But it wasn’t quite enough, as they dropped an 8-6 decision to the Seattle Mariners on Thursday to open a long series at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners led for most of the evening, but there were some moments when the A’s made things interesting. After going down 4-1 early, the green-and-gold tied it up in the 5th inning with a clutch homer! But then Seattle scored four more in the bottom of the frame to retake the lead. Oakland picked up a run in each of the 8th and 9th innings to narrow the gap, but in the end they were doomed by their combined 17 runners left on base.

Despite the loss, it’s still encouraging to see the lineup bang out a half-dozen runs and 11 hits, including three dingers.

