Game Thread #78: A’s at Mariners

The Oakland A’s head to Seattle for the final leg of their 10-day road trip, playing four against the Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

Thursday’s opener features a new arm on the mound, as rookie Adrian Martinez was called up this afternoon. This will be his second start of the year for the A’s, after making his MLB debut on May 10 against the Tigers. That day he tossed 5⅓ scoreless innings, helping Oakland to a victory in Detroit.

The A’s lineup also has a new name, as outfielder Skye Bolt makes his first appearance of the season. He began the year on the injured list and stayed there until now, due to an oblique and then later a hamstring, but now three months later he was activated today and will suit up in center field. Of course, this isn’t our first look at Bolt, who previously played for Oakland in 2019 and 2021.

A’s lineup (away)

LF Tony Kemp (L) RF Ramon Laureano (R) 1B Seth Brown (L) DH Stephen Piscotty (R) C Sean Murphy (R) CF Skye Bolt (S) SS Elvis Andrus (R) 3B Sheldon Neuse (R) 2B Nick Allen (R)

RHP Adrian Martinez

Mariners lineup (home)

CF Julio Rodriguez (R) LF Jesse Winker (L) 3B Eugenio Suarez (R) 1B Carlos Santana (S) 2B Abraham Toro (S) C Cal Raleigh (S) DH Adam Frazier (L) SS Dylan Moore (R) RF Sam Haggerty (S)

RHP Logan Gilbert

How to watch/listen