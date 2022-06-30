 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A’s stadium news: BCDC vote passes, Howard Terminal project takes another step forward

Major hurdle passed, and major pitfall avoided

By Alex Hall
Oakland A’s President Dave Kaval leads a private tour of the Howard Terminal site in Oakland, Calif. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 where the baseball team is hoping to build its new stadium. Photo By Paul Chinn/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

The Oakland A’s stadium project took another step forward on Thursday, as the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission passed a key vote that will allow the project to continue.

There is a mountain of info about this, and it’s been a long day and I’m still sorting through it all. More details will come, and I will fill in the rest of this story. But it’s one minute to midnight so let’s at least put up the comment thread before tomorrow starts.

