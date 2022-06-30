A’s stadium news: BCDC vote passes, Howard Terminal project takes another step forward

The Oakland A’s stadium project took another step forward on Thursday, as the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission passed a key vote that will allow the project to continue.
There is a mountain of info about this, and it’s been a long day and I’m still sorting through it all. More details will come, and I will fill in the rest of this story. But it’s one minute to midnight so let’s at least put up the comment thread before tomorrow starts.
Statement from @LibbySchaaf on Port Priority Use being removed from Howard Terminal. #BindingVoteSZN pic.twitter.com/TGSVADN7Gz— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) June 30, 2022
