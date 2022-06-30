A’s shuffle roster again with 7 moves

Time to shake things up again!

The Oakland A’s announced seven roster moves Thursday afternoon, with three players coming up to the majors, three players taken off the active club, and one more cut from the organization entirely:

RHP Adrian Martinez called up

called up IF Vimael Machin called up

called up OF Skye Bolt activated from 60-day injured list

activated from 60-day injured list RHP Adam Oller optioned to Triple-A

optioned to Triple-A OF Cristian Pache optioned to Triple-A

optioned to Triple-A DH Jed Lowrie placed on 10-day injured list

placed on 10-day injured list LHP Adam Kolarek designated for assignment

That’s a lot of transactions at once! Let’s break them down into some functionally corresponding moves.

The A’s had an open spot in their rotation, after they optioned Jared Koenig down to the minors last weekend. Today they called up Martinez to fill that fifth spot, and he’ll start this evening’s game. To make room on the pitching staff for the addition of Martinez, they sent down a reliever, with Oller drawing the short straw.

Meanwhile, two position players come up to the majors. Machin has spent this season in Triple-A so far and was hitting well for Vegas, while Bolt has been on the injured list all year and is finally ready to return.

To make room for Machin and Bolt on the active 26-man roster, two other hitters had to step back. Pache goes down to Triple-A, while Lowrie heads to the IL with a sprained left shoulder retroactive to June 27.

Both Machin and Bolt also needed spots on the 40-man roster, because Machin had been outrighted off that list shortly before the season began, and Bolt was temporarily off of it while on the 60-day IL. There was already one open spot on the 40-man (after last week’s flurry of moves), so to clear one more, Kolarek was DFA’d.

More details coming, so keep hitting refresh! Here’s the updated roster: