Elephant Rumblings: SF BCDC to vote on Howard Terminal port designation today

The next big hurdle for the A’s Howard Terminal ballpark can be cleared today. The San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission is set to vote at a 9 a.m. meeting to re-designate the land the Athletics look to build on. While zoning doesn’t seem like a make-or-break thing in most situations, if BCDC were to vote against designating the port land then that would be the end of the Howard Terminal project as we know it.
Thankfully for a do-or-die vote, things look good for the new designation. Based off BCDC’s last recommendation it seems that the vote will go in the A’s favour. The vote needs a two-thirds majority (18/26 votes) to be passed, but this still seems likely to happen from the current temperament of the commission. This will move the ball back to Oakland City Council’s court as the process continues to head toward a final approval for the A’s to start building.
The timeline for approvals after today does start to tighten, as both the Athletics and the pro-stadium members of city council want to have the process complete before the municipal election in November. Council has a study session scheduled for early September that will be focused on finances for the Howard Terminal project. As well there are still three lawsuits that need to be resolved for the project to continue. If you want a fleshed out timeline for what’s expected, I recommend this video from the always informative Casey Pratt.
A’s Coverage
- Ashford: Game #77: A’s drop finale, swept by Yankees
- Kawahara: A’s fall 5-3 as Yankees flex lineup power, completing sweep ($)
- Ravani: A’s waterfront ballpark: Key state agency to vote on Howard Terminal project ($)
- Lockard: A’s minor-league broadcasters realizing major-league dreams: ‘It kind of revitalized my baseball heart and soul’ ($)
- Dixon: Oakland A’s facing key vote on Howard Terminal with MLB set to waive Las Vegas relocation fee
- Hoefling: MLB isn’t even pretending it wants to keep the A’s in Oakland
- Kawahara: Adrián Martínez to get callup by A’s for Thursday start against Mariners ($)
- Longenhagen: Prospect Notes: Updating the East Valley Clubs
- Pratt: BCDC Staff favors removing Port use from Howard Terminal (video)
MLB News & Interest
- Van Natta Jr: Rob Manfred wants you to know: He doesn’t hate baseball, he wants to save it
- Drellich: International draft decision too important for MLB, union to avoid public transparency ($)
- Olney: Sources: Los Angeles Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman fires agents who led offseason contract talks
- The Athletic MLB Staff: Which players could move at the MLB trade deadline? One pick for all 30 teams ($)
- James: Kelsie at the bat
- AP: St. Pete mayor reopens talks on future of Rays stadium site
- Drellich: Rays minority owners sue principal owner over ‘fraudulent transfer,’ other claims
- Szymborski: The Orioles Aren’t Good... But They Are Interesting
- McDaniel: 2022 MLB Mock Draft 2.0: Kiley McDaniel projects first 41 picks, with odds for No. 1 overall
- Today in Baseball History
Best of Twitter
The decade-long frustration of being elite talent on a team that can’t keep it going
Mike Trout out in center field getting annoyed that Elvis Peguero is tipping pitches— Adam Stites (@AdamStites_) June 29, 2022
guy looks so fed up pic.twitter.com/e2UPQDMW5h
32 years since Stew tossed his no-no
.@Dsmoke34 and Terry Steinbach joking about Stew’s no-hitter on this date 32 years ago pic.twitter.com/8RpHXiR7pe— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 29, 2022
Rough.
The A's have a .273 OBP. No team has had a sub.-280 OBP since 1965, just one has done so since 1910.— Joe Sheehan (@joe_sheehan) June 29, 2022
