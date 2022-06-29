Game Thread #77: A’s at Yankees

Let’s see if the A’s can avoid a sweep at the hands of the Yankees.

A’s lineup (away)

2B Tony Kemp (L) 1B Seth Brown (L) RF Ramon Laureano (R) C Stephen Vogt (L) LF Stephen Piscotty (R) DH Elvis Andrus (R) 3B Sheldon Neuse (R) SS Nick Allen (R) CF Cristian Pache (R)

LHP Cole Irvin

Yankees lineup (home)

2B DJ LeMahieu (R) CF Aaron Judge (R) 3B Josh Donaldson (R) DH Giancarlo Stanton (R) 2B Gleyber Torres (R) LF Aaron Hicks (S) SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa (R) C Kyle Higashioka (R) RF Marwin Gonzalez (S)

RHP Jameson Taillon

How to watch/listen