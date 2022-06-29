 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game Thread #77: A’s at Yankees

Some early morning baseball

By ConnorAshford
/ new
MLB: Oakland Athletics at New York Yankees Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s see if the A’s can avoid a sweep at the hands of the Yankees.

A’s lineup (away)

  1. 2B Tony Kemp (L)
  2. 1B Seth Brown (L)
  3. RF Ramon Laureano (R)
  4. C Stephen Vogt (L)
  5. LF Stephen Piscotty (R)
  6. DH Elvis Andrus (R)
  7. 3B Sheldon Neuse (R)
  8. SS Nick Allen (R)
  9. CF Cristian Pache (R)
  • LHP Cole Irvin

Yankees lineup (home)

  1. 2B DJ LeMahieu (R)
  2. CF Aaron Judge (R)
  3. 3B Josh Donaldson (R)
  4. DH Giancarlo Stanton (R)
  5. 2B Gleyber Torres (R)
  6. LF Aaron Hicks (S)
  7. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa (R)
  8. C Kyle Higashioka (R)
  9. RF Marwin Gonzalez (S)
  • RHP Jameson Taillon

How to watch/listen

  • Date: Wednesday, June 29
  • Time: 10:05 a.m. PT
  • TV: NBC Sports California
  • Radio: 960 AM
  • Streaming (listen): A’s Cast

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...