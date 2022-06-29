Game Thread #77: A’s at Yankees

Let’s see if the A’s can avoid a sweep at the hands of the Yankees.
A’s lineup (away)
- 2B Tony Kemp (L)
- 1B Seth Brown (L)
- RF Ramon Laureano (R)
- C Stephen Vogt (L)
- LF Stephen Piscotty (R)
- DH Elvis Andrus (R)
- 3B Sheldon Neuse (R)
- SS Nick Allen (R)
- CF Cristian Pache (R)
- LHP Cole Irvin
Yankees lineup (home)
- 2B DJ LeMahieu (R)
- CF Aaron Judge (R)
- 3B Josh Donaldson (R)
- DH Giancarlo Stanton (R)
- 2B Gleyber Torres (R)
- LF Aaron Hicks (S)
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa (R)
- C Kyle Higashioka (R)
- RF Marwin Gonzalez (S)
- RHP Jameson Taillon
How to watch/listen
- Date: Wednesday, June 29
- Time: 10:05 a.m. PT
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Radio: 960 AM
- Streaming (listen): A’s Cast
