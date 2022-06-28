Game Thread #76: A’s at Yankees

The Oakland A’s blew a chance to win the first game of their series at Yankee Stadium, but Tuesday they get another try.

The A’s send their ace Frankie Montas to the mound. The right-hander nearly tossed a no-hitter against the Mariners his last time out, coming four outs shy, and he finished his brilliant performance with eight shutout innings.

On the other side of the ball, Oakland has a new name atop their lineup in Nick Allen. The rookie has reached base nine times in 22 plate appearances since his latest callup, good for a .409 OBP in a half-dozen games, and as a bonus he has the speed to steal bases.

Also back in the order is Stephen Piscotty, who was activated from the injured list today after being out the past couple months with a calf strain.

Allen, Piscotty, and the rest of the A’s hitters will face New York lefty JP Sears, making just his fourth career MLB appearance and second start. He’s the Yankees No. 23 prospect, an interesting sleeper who gets results with movement, control, and deception instead of powerful velocity. He’s thrown seven shutout innings in the majors so far, though six of them came against the Orioles.

A’s lineup (away)

2B Nick Allen (R) RF Ramon Laureano (R) 1B Christian Bethancourt (R) C Sean Murphy (R) DH Stephen Piscotty (R) SS Elvis Andrus (R) LF Chad Pinder (R) 3B Sheldon Neuse (R) CF Cristian Pache (R)

RHP Frankie Montas

Yankees lineup (home)

2B DJ LeMahieu (R) DH Aaron Judge (R) 1B Anthony Rizzo (L) 3B Josh Donaldson (R) C Jose Trevino (R) CF Aaron Hicks (S) SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa (R) LF Marwin Gonzalez (S) RF Joey Gallo (L)

LHP JP Sears

