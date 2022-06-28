A’s injuries: Stephen Piscotty activated, Jonah Bride goes on IL

One hitter returns from the injured list just in time to fill in for another who got hurt this week.

The Oakland A’s activated outfielder Stephen Piscotty from the 10-day IL on Tuesday, the team announced.

In a corresponding move, infielder Jonah Bride was placed on the 10-day IL due to a strained right shoulder, retroactive to June 27.

Piscotty missed nearly two months to a Grade 1 calf strain. The injury forced him to leave the game early on May 6, and two days later he went on the IL. He began a minor league rehab stint last Tuesday and played five games for Triple-A Las Vegas before rejoining the A’s today.

This IL stint was just the latest in a long string of them for Piscotty, who has dealt with a variety of injuries since 2019. This year alone, he also missed a week in April on the COVID-related injured list, and between that and his calf he’s only made it into 14 games for Oakland so far.

Piscotty, 2022 OAK: 9-for-40 (.225), 1 HR, 1 double, 6 BB, 12 Ks

To his credit, that small sample grades out to a decent 98 wRC+, and Statcast liked the contact he was making when briefly healthy this summer. That’s an encouraging data point at least, after he struggled mightily the previous couple seasons while battling a balky wrist. Now the 31-year-old can begin taking his next crack at bouncing back toward the 3-WAR production he showed in his prime.

To make room on the roster for Piscotty’s return, Bride heads to the IL. The rookie was hurt during the game Sunday in a collision with teammate Chad Pinder, on defense while both were pursuing the same fly ball in shallow right field. Bride remained in the game initially but was later removed, with reports of a “banged-up shoulder,” and now he’ll sit out for a spell to rest it.

Scary collision between Chad Pinder and Jonah Bride. After being tended to by medical personnel for several minutes, both players walked off the field on their own power. pic.twitter.com/kczQuAUMzg — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 26, 2022

In other injury news, outfielder Skye Bolt continues his rehab in Triple-A. He returned to action from his strained hamstring on June 15 and has now played seven games for Vegas, batting 11-for-29 with a .317 average and a .955 OPS. He’s been on the IL all season and is currently on the 60-day list.

Here’s the updated roster.

Oakland A's 26-man roster Pitchers Hitters Starters



Frankie Montas (R)

Paul Blackburn (R)

Cole Irvin (L)

James Kaprielian (R)



60-IL: Daulton Jefferies (R)

60-IL: Brent Honeywell (R)



Relievers



Domingo Acevedo (R)

Zach Jackson (R)

Sam Moll (L)

Adam Oller (R)

Austin Pruitt (R)

A.J. Puk (L)

Sam Selman (L)

Kirby Snead (L)

Lou Trivino (R)



IL: Dany Jimenez (R)

60-IL: Deolis Guerra (R) Catchers



Sean Murphy (R)

Stephen Vogt (L)



Infielders



1B: Christian Bethancourt (R)

2B: Tony Kemp (L)

SS: Elvis Andrus (R)

3B: Sheldon Neuse (R)

UT: Nick Allen (R)

DH: Jed Lowrie (S)



IL: Jonah Bride (R)





Outfielders



Seth Brown (L)

Ramon Laureano (R)

Cristian Pache (R)

Chad Pinder (R)

Stephen Piscotty (R)



60-IL: Skye Bolt (S)

Injury report: