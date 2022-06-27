Game Thread #75: A’s at Yankees

It’s a new series for the A’s as they square off against the New York Yankees in a matchup of the worst record in baseball against the best.

It’ll be Oakland’s first look at the first-place Yankees, who haven’t lost a series in over a month and are on pace for one of the best single-season records ever. A lot of that is thanks to Aaron Judge, who has 28 (!) home runs, six more than the second-most.

The A’s will hope Paul Blackburn will be able to tame him and the rest of the Yankee lineup. He got absolutely rocked his last time out, allowing seven runs in just four innings against the Mariners in his worst start of the year, so not exactly heading into this one with momentum. He’ll be opposed by Jordan Montgomery who, coincidentally, has the exact same 2.97 ERA as Blackburn.

A’s lineup (away)

DH Chad Pinder (R) 1B Christian Bethancourt (R) RF Ramon Laureano (R) C Sean Murphy (R) SS Elvis Andrus (R) 3B Sheldon Neuse (R) CF Cristian Pache (R) 2B Nick Allen (R) LF Tony Kemp (L)

RHP Paul Blackburn

Yankees lineup (home)

2B DJ LeMahieu (R) CF Aaron Judge (R) 1B Anthony Rizzo (L) DH Giancarlo Stanton (R) 3B Josh Donaldson (R) LF Aaron Hicks (S) C Jose Trevino (R) SS Marwin Gonzalez (S) RF Joey Gallo (L)

LHP Jordan Montgomery

How to watch/listen