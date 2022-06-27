A’s roster moves: Sam Selman called up, Jared Koenig optioned down

Catching up on some roster news from Sunday morning.

The Oakland A’s optioned starting pitcher Jared Koenig to Triple-A, the team announced. To replace him on the active roster, reliever Sam Selman was called up.

Koenig made four starts this month, including his MLB debut on June 8. His results were mixed, getting knocked around a couple times but also delivering 5⅔ scoreless innings on one occasion.

Koenig, OAK: 6.38 ERA, 18⅓ ip, 10 Ks, 11 BB, 3 HR, 6.45 ERA

To take his place for now, Selman returns for his third stint in Oakland’s bullpen this year. We last saw him in early June, and overall the left-hander has made six appearances in the majors.

Selman, OAK: 5.14 ERA, 7 ip, 10 Ks, 2 BB, 2 HR, 4.84 FIP

This move swaps out a starter for a reliever, so presumably another move will come in the next few days to bring up a new starter to take Koenig’s rotation spot. The team hasn’t yet decided who might come up to make that start, which should land on Thursday, notes insider Martin Gallegos.

