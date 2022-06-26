Game Thread #74: A’s at Royals

The Oakland A’s are NOT on a losing streak right now! That’s because they won a game last night, for just the fifth time in their past 27 tries. Let’s see if they can do it again! Sunday brings their series finale against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, having split the first two contests this weekend.

A’s lineup (away)

LF Tony Kemp (L) 2B Jonah Bride (R) DH Seth Brown (L) 1B Jed Lowrie (S) C Stephen Vogt (L) 3B Sheldon Neuse (R) RF Chad Pinder (R) CF Cristian Pache (R) SS Nick Allen (R)

RHP James Kaprielian

Royals lineup (home)

2B Whit Merrifield (R) LF Andrew Benintendi (L) SS Bobby Witt Jr. (R) C MJ Melendez (L) 1B Carlos Santana (S) DH Ryan O’Hearn (L) CF Michael A. Taylor (R) RF Kyle Isbel (L) 3B Nicky Lopez (L)

RHP Brady Singer

How to watch/listen