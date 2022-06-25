Game #73: Bats wake up, gloves shine, A’s win 9-7 thriller over Royals

This is not a drill. The Oakland A’s won a game!

It didn’t come easily, but they battled hard for nine innings on Saturday and earned a 9-7 victory over the Kansas City Royals in a thriller at Kauffman Stadium.

The A’s bats finally woke up amid a season-long slump, but defense might have played the biggest role this afternoon. Both clubs put double-digits in the hits column, including lots of extra-base knocks and some dingers, but Oakland made multiple run-saving plays in the field while Kansas City committed a handful of costly miscues.

Between their own lumber, some help from the Royals, and just enough pitching, the A’s were able to take an early lead and hang on to it throughout. They scored right away in the 1st inning, then kept adding until they were up 5-1 midway through the day. The cushion gradually dwindled down to 5-4, so they added some insurance in the late innings, allowing them to withstand a few Kansas City comeback attempts.

