Game Thread #73: A’s at Royals

Here we go again! The Oakland A’s have lost 22 of their past 26 games, but goshdangit, they’re giving it another go today. Their weekend series at Kauffman Stadium continues Saturday with another matchup against the Royals.

On the mound for Oakland is rookie Jared Koenig, making his fourth start since being called up this month. The lefty is coming off his best outing yet, against these very Royals last weekend, when he tossed 5⅔ innings of scoreless ball to help his team earn a rare victory.

Meanwhile, the A’s lineup will take another crack at Kansas City starter Brad Keller. They faced the right-hander last weekend at the Coliseum and he carried a no-hitter into the 6th inning, ultimately allowing one hit in seven dominant shutout innings. That futility at the plate has been a consistent theme this year, and especially over the past month, as they’re averaging just 2.46 runs per game over their past 26 contests.

A’s lineup (away)

LF Tony Kemp (L) 3B Jonah Bride (R) CF Ramon Laureano (R) RF Seth Brown (L) C Sean Murphy (R) DH Christian Bethancourt (R) 1B Sheldon Neuse (R) SS Elvis Andrus (R) 2B Nick Allen (R)

LHP Jared Koenig

Royals lineup (home)

2B Whit Merrifield (R) LF Andrew Benintendi (L) SS Bobby Witt Jr. (R) RF Edward Olivares (R) DH MJ Melendez (L) 3B Hunter Dozier (R) 1B Carlos Santana (S) CF Michael A. Taylor (R) C Cam Gallagher (R)

RHP Brad Keller

