Game Thread #72: A’s at Royals

The Oakland A’s have the worst record in the majors, and now they head out on the road looking to change that. They begin a three-game series Friday against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

Perhaps going on the road isn’t such a bad thing. The A’s are a dismal 8-28 at home, which is historically terrible, but they’ve gone a respectable 15-20 away from the Coliseum. That’s a better road mark than nine other teams.

Making the trip even more promising is that they’re visiting Kansas City. The Royals are another of the worst clubs in MLB right now (25-43), fourth-to-last in the standings just 3.5 games better than Oakland, so at least this is a somewhat even matchup. They’re also struggling at their own digs, with the fifth-worst home record in the majors (12-21).

The A’s have lost 21 out of their last 25 games regardless of venue. Can they get back in the win column tonight? Cole Irvin takes the mound amid a mostly solid June for the lefty, While Kansas City turns to veteran Zack Greinke, whose stats have declined sharply at age 38 especially after getting blown up in each of his last two outings.

A’s lineup (away)

LF Tony Kemp (L) 3B Jonah Bride (R) CF Ramon Laureano (R) RF Seth Brown (L) C Sean Murphy (R) DH Stephen Vogt (L) 1B Sheldon Neuse (R) SS Elvis Andrus (R) 2B Nick Allen (R)

LHP Cole Irvin

Royals lineup (home)

2B Whit Merrifield (R) LF Andrew Benintendi (L) SS Bobby Witt Jr. (R) 1B Hunter Dozier (R) C MJ Melendez (L) DH Carlos Santana (S) CF Michael A. Taylor (R) RF Edward Olivares (R) 3B Emmanuel Rivera (R)

RHP Zack Greinke

How to watch/listen