Game Thread #71: A’s vs. Mariners

Oakland will try to avoid another three-game sweep today, hoping for a win against the Seattle Mariners in the last game of the homestand before a 3-city road trip begins tomorrow.

It’ll be a tough task for the offense as they face off against last season’s Cy Young Award winner in Robbie Ray. He hasn’t been quite that good this year but he’s still a dangerous arm that can rack up the K’s. He’s pitched once this year against the A’s, giving up three runs in six innings of work about a month ago.

He’ll be opposed by Frankie Montas. It’s only a month and change until the trade deadline so these next few starts from Montas are likely to be some of his last in the Green & Gold and today could even be his final home start, so enjoy him while you can, everyone.

A’s lineup (home)

3B Sheldon Neuse (R) 2B Jonah Bride (R) RF Ramon Laureano (R) DH Sean Murphy (R) C Christian Bethancourt (R) LF Chad Pinder (R) 1B Seth Brown (L) SS Elvis Andrus (R) CF Cristian Pache (R)

RHP Frankie Montas

Mariners lineup (away)

SS J.P. Crawford (L) 1B Ty France (R) CF Julio Rodriguez (R) LF Jesse Winker (L) DH Eugenio Suarez (R) RF Taylor Trammell (L) 3B Abraham Toro (S) 2B Adam Frazier (L) C Luis Torrens (R)

LHP Robbie Ray

