Game Thread #71: A’s vs. Mariners

Oakland will try to avoid another three-game sweep today, hoping for a win against the Seattle Mariners in the last game of the homestand before a 3-city road trip begins tomorrow.
It’ll be a tough task for the offense as they face off against last season’s Cy Young Award winner in Robbie Ray. He hasn’t been quite that good this year but he’s still a dangerous arm that can rack up the K’s. He’s pitched once this year against the A’s, giving up three runs in six innings of work about a month ago.
He’ll be opposed by Frankie Montas. It’s only a month and change until the trade deadline so these next few starts from Montas are likely to be some of his last in the Green & Gold and today could even be his final home start, so enjoy him while you can, everyone.
A’s lineup (home)
- 3B Sheldon Neuse (R)
- 2B Jonah Bride (R)
- RF Ramon Laureano (R)
- DH Sean Murphy (R)
- C Christian Bethancourt (R)
- LF Chad Pinder (R)
- 1B Seth Brown (L)
- SS Elvis Andrus (R)
- CF Cristian Pache (R)
- RHP Frankie Montas
Mariners lineup (away)
- SS J.P. Crawford (L)
- 1B Ty France (R)
- CF Julio Rodriguez (R)
- LF Jesse Winker (L)
- DH Eugenio Suarez (R)
- RF Taylor Trammell (L)
- 3B Abraham Toro (S)
- 2B Adam Frazier (L)
- C Luis Torrens (R)
- LHP Robbie Ray
How to watch/listen
- Date: Thursday, June 23
- Time: 12:37 p.m. PT
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Radio: 960 AM
- Streaming (listen): A’s Cast
Loading comments...