Game #70: A’s routed by Mariners in 9-0 shutout

Same story, different day.

The MLB-worst Oakland A’s lost again on Wednesday, by a lot, and without scoring any runs. This time they fell 9-0 to the Seattle Mariners, at home at the Coliseum.

*** Click here to revisit tonight’s Game Thread! ***

The pitching didn’t go well. All-Star candidate Paul Blackburn got hammered in by far his worst start of the year so far, both in terms of his shortest duration and most runs allowed. The right-hander was lifted with nobody out in the 5th inning, and when the dust settled there were seven runs charged to him. There were homers, there were doubles, there was lots of hard contact, oh my.

Blackburn: 4+ ip, 7 runs, 4 Ks, 2 BB, 2 HR, 10 hits, 92 pitches

The bullpen was only a little better. Reliever Domingo Tapia inherited two runners from Blackburn in the disastrous 5th inning and let them both score, plus another one of his own later in the inning, and he allowed a final run in the 7th. Trailing by nine runs, the A’s gave up and had infielder Sheldon Neuse pitch the 9th.

The hitting didn’t go well. Oakland’s lineup was shut out for the ninth time this season, They collected seven hits, and they got on base in almost every inning, but they never quite made it all the way home for any runs. They briefly got to third base once! So close.

Just another day for the worst team in the majors, dropping their record to 23-47.