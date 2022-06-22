Game Thread #70: A’s vs. Mariners

The Oakland A’s have the worst record in MLB, at 23-46, which means they’re winning one out of every three games. They’re currently playing a three-game series at the Coliseum against the Seattle Mariners, and the A’s already lost the opener last night, so maybe tonight will be the win!

Oakland is in good position on the pitching side, where Paul Blackburn gets the start. The right-hander is having a breakout season that might earn him a ticket to the All-Star Game, and he’ll look to continue that success this evening against a division rival, like he did last month when he tossed 5⅓ scoreless innings in a game in Seattle. As an extra fun fact, the Mariners were the team that traded him to the A’s back in 2016, in exchange for Danny Valencia.

Seattle counters with rookie George Kirby. The right-hander was the club’s 1st-round draft pick in 2019 and ranked as their second-best prospect entering this season, featuring a powerful fastball and elite control. He debuted this May and has made eight starts in the majors so far, with a solid 3.56 ERA, nearly a strikeout per inning, and a minuscule walk rate, though he’s allowed a few too many homers.

A’s lineup (home)

2B Tony Kemp (L) 3B Jonah Bride (R) CF Ramon Laureano (R) LF Seth Brown (L) DH Jed Lowrie (S) C Sean Murphy (R) 1B Stephen Vogt (L) RF Chad Pinder (R) SS Nick Allen (R)

RHP Paul Blackburn

Mariners lineup (away)

SS J.P. Crawford (L) 1B Ty France (R) CF Julio Rodriguez (R) LF Jesse Winker (L) 3B Eugenio Suarez (R) RF Taylor Trammell (L) DH Justin Upton (R) 2B Adam Frazier (L) C Cal Raleigh (S)

RHP George Kirby

