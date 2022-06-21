Game Thread #69: A’s vs. Mariners

The A’s begin a new series tonight at the Coliseum, taking on the Seattle Mariners in the first of a 3-game series.

There are a couple new-ish names in the lineup tonight after a few early afternoon roster moves. Infielder Sheldon Neuse, back after a brief stint in Vegas, and Nick Allen are back with the club and in the lineup tonight. Both have been hitting the ball well down in Triple-A, so hopefully they brought some of that mojo with them to Oakland. They’ll be and third and second base, respectively.

On the bump is James Kaprielian. He’s really struggling right now with a 6.42 ERA in his last six starts, He’ll be pitching against a Mariners lineup that ranks in the bottom third in most categories, though, so the home start tonight is an excellent chance to right the ship and get his season on the right track.

A’s lineup (home)

LF Chad Pinder (R) DH Jonah Bride (R) RF Ramon Laureano (R) 1B Christian Bethancourt (R) C Sean Murphy (R) 3B Sheldon Neuse (S) SS Elvis Andrus (R) 2B Nick Allen (R) CF Cristian Pache (R)

RHP James Kaprielian

Mariners lineup (away)

SS J.P. Crawford (L) 1B Ty France (R) CF Julio Rodriguez (R) LF Jesse Winker (L) 3B Eugenio Suarez (R) 2B Adam Frazier (L) DH Justin Upton (R) RF Taylor Trammell (L) C Cal Raleigh (S)

LHP Marco Gonzales

How to watch/listen