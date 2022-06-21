A’s roster moves: Shuffling the roster with 7 transactions

The Oakland A’s made a roster move during their Monday off-day to option outfielder Luis Barrera to Triple-A, meaning that at least one more transaction was coming Tuesday to replace him. As it turns out, they did quite a bit more than that today.

The A’s announced seven roster moves this afternoon:

IF Nick Allen called up

called up IF Sheldon Neuse called up

called up IF Matt Davidson designated for assignment

designated for assignment RHP Dany Jimenez to 15-day injured list

to 15-day injured list LHP Kirby Snead called up

called up LHP Sam Moll to COVID-19 injured list

to COVID-19 injured list RHP Domingo Tapia called up as COVID substitute

Holy Toledo, that’s a lot at once! Technically it all happened simultaneously, but let’s break the list down into some functionally corresponding moves.

First up are the position players. Oakland got started on this section yesterday when they sent down Barrera, and now today they DFA’d Davidson to clear another spot. In their places, a pair of familiar infielders return to the majors, in Neuse and Allen, both of whom have already made appearances this year.

On the pitching side, Jimenez heads to the IL with strained right shoulder, retroactive to June 19, and Snead returns to the majors to fill his roster spot. Meanwhile, Moll was placed on the COVID IL, with Tapia specifically tabbed as his substitute.

More details coming, so keep hitting refresh!