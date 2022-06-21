A’s roster moves: Shuffling the roster with 7 transactions

The Oakland A’s made a roster move during their Monday off-day to option outfielder Luis Barrera to Triple-A, meaning that at least one more transaction was coming Tuesday to replace him. As it turns out, they did quite a bit more than that today.
The A’s announced seven roster moves this afternoon:
- IF Nick Allen called up
- IF Sheldon Neuse called up
- IF Matt Davidson designated for assignment
- RHP Dany Jimenez to 15-day injured list
- LHP Kirby Snead called up
- LHP Sam Moll to COVID-19 injured list
- RHP Domingo Tapia called up as COVID substitute
Holy Toledo, that’s a lot at once! Technically it all happened simultaneously, but let’s break the list down into some functionally corresponding moves.
First up are the position players. Oakland got started on this section yesterday when they sent down Barrera, and now today they DFA’d Davidson to clear another spot. In their places, a pair of familiar infielders return to the majors, in Neuse and Allen, both of whom have already made appearances this year.
On the pitching side, Jimenez heads to the IL with strained right shoulder, retroactive to June 19, and Snead returns to the majors to fill his roster spot. Meanwhile, Moll was placed on the COVID IL, with Tapia specifically tabbed as his substitute.
More details coming, so keep hitting refresh!
|Pitchers
|Hitters
|
Starters
Frankie Montas (R)
Paul Blackburn (R)
Cole Irvin (L)
James Kaprielian (R)
Jared Koenig (L)
60-IL: Daulton Jefferies (R)
60-IL: Brent Honeywell (R)
Relievers
Domingo Acevedo (R)
Zach Jackson (R)
Adam Oller (R)
Austin Pruitt (R)
A.J. Puk (L)
Kirby Snead (L)
Domingo Tapia (R)
Lou Trivino (R)
CV: Sam Moll (L)
IL: Dany Jimenez (R)
60-IL: Deolis Guerra (R)
|
Catchers
Sean Murphy (R)
Christian Bethancourt (R)
Stephen Vogt (L)
Infielders
1B: Seth Brown (L)
2B: Tony Kemp (L)
SS: Elvis Andrus (R)
3B: Sheldon Neuse (R)
UT: Nick Allen (R)
UT: Jonah Bride (R)
DH: Jed Lowrie (S)
Outfielders
Ramon Laureano (R)
Cristian Pache (R)
Chad Pinder (R)
IL: Stephen Piscotty (R)
60-IL: Skye Bolt (S)
