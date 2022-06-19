Game Thread #68: A’s vs. Royals

After losing the first two, Oakland needs a win today against the Kansas City Royals if they want to avoid another sweep.

On the mound for the A’s at the Coliseum is rookie Jared Koenig. The lefty hasn’t been impressive in either of his first two starts, but he’ll be facing some lighter competition this time in his first career home start against a Royals squad that has just one more win than the league-worst A’s.

Another rookie’s stock is trending in the opposite direction. Infielder Jonah Bride has risen all the way to the #2 slot after a 5-for-16 start to his career. Catcher Sean Murphy is back in the lineup after a day off yesterday, as is center fielder Cristian Pache, who takes Bride’s place in the nine hole.

A’s lineup (home)

2B Tony Kemp (L) 3B Jonah Bride (R) 1B Seth Brown (L) RF Ramon Laureano (R) DH Jed Lowrie (S) SS Elvis Andrus (R) C Sean Murphy (R) RF Luis Barrera (L) CF Cristian Pache (R)

LHP Jared Koenig

Royals lineup (away)

2B Whit Merrifield (R) LF Andrew Benintendi (L) SS Bobby Witt Jr. (R) C Salvador Perez (R) 1B Hunter Dozier (R) DH Carlos Santana (S) RF MJ Melendez (L) CF Michael A. Taylor (R) 3B Emmanuel Rivera (R)

RHP Brady Singer

How to watch/listen