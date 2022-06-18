Game Thread #67: A’s vs. Royals

The two worst teams in the American League square off for another game at the Coliseum, after the Oakland A’s dropped the opener to the Kansas City Royals last night.

This afternoon brings Cole Irvin to the mound. The lefty has made five starts since returning from a brief stint on the injured list, and during that span he’s averaging just under five innings with around 2-3 runs per start. He faced the Royals once last year and finished with a quality line of two runs (one earned) in six innings, though he did allow a homer to Salvador Perez, who also went deep in last night’s contest.

Meanwhile the A’s lineup will go against right-hander Brad Keller, who’s been a mainstay in Kansas City’s rotation for five seasons. He posted above-average production from 2018-20 but has taken a step back since then, as his homer rate has seen a sharp rise and opponents have barreled him up more often. He sports one of the lowest strikeout rates in the league, so Oakland should at least get their chances to make contact against him after fanning a season-high 16 times last night.

A’s lineup (home)

2B Tony Kemp (L) LF Seth Brown (L) CF Ramon Laureano (R) C Stephen Vogt (L) 1B Christian Bethancourt (R) DH Jed Lowrie (S) SS Elvis Andrus (R) RF Luis Barrera (L) 3B Jonah Bride (R)

LHP Cole Irvin

Royals lineup (away)

RF Whit Merrifield (R) LF Andrew Benintendi (L) SS Bobby Witt Jr. (R) C Salvador Perez (R) DH Hunter Dozier (R) 1B Carlos Santana (S) CF Michael A. Taylor (R) 3B Emmanuel Rivera (R) 2B Nicky Lopez (L)

RHP Brad Keller

How to watch/listen