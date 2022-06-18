Elephant Rumblings: Blackburn details his 2022 success, how his curveball has changed

It’s the dang weekend, Athletics Nation!
Paul Blackburn has been the A’s biggest success story so far in 2022. Going from a couple appearances over the last few years, including 9 starts in 2021, to now already surpassing his career numbers in games started and innings pitched over a season. On top of the reliability in the rotation Blackburn is in good company stats-wise, currently sitting 7th in the AL ERA leaderboard above the likes of the Jays’ Kevin Gausman and Boston’s Nathan Eovaldi.
Who better to dig into how well this year has been going than Blackburn himself? Talking with mlb.com’s Molly Burkhardt after Thursday’s win over the Red Sox, Paul discussed his new approach in 2022 focused on making every pitch a quality one rather than aiming for a perfect pitch every time. This approach is paying off as Blackburn has excelled at soft contact with only 6.9% of batted balls getting solid or barreled contact from batters. Same goes for exit velocity, with only pitches in the bottom middle of the zone getting hit for an average higher than 92mph.
One of Blackburn’s key tools for these quality pitches is his curveball, which has had increased usage so far this year rising to almost 20% of his total pitches. In a FanGraphs profile by David Laurila, Blackburn went into detail on his curve grip, and usage methodology. Around the same time as his first MLB appearance, Blackburn changed the curveball grip he’d been using since high school. Previously stacking his middle finger on top of his index finger, Paul now pulls his middle finger back into a knuckleball-style spike at the seam of the ball. He’s attributed his comfortability with this more standard grip to reducing the initial pop up of the pitch that would give away a curve to the batter. Now the ball travels more like his sinker out of his hand, before dropping for an average of 6.7 inches of vertical movement.
Blackburn’s success so far looks to carry him to be the A’s representative in the 2022 All Star Game. If he can stay strong through the rest of the season there’s potential that he could even get included midway up some Cy Young award ballots.
A’s Coverage
- Hall: Game #66:
- Burkhardt: Blackburn making case as one of AL’s best
- Laurila: From Stacked To Spiked, Paul Blackburn’s Curveball Is Suddenly Plus
- Ravani: Oakland A’s score a win for Howard Terminal ballpark after state agency recommends approval ($)
- Plashelka: After surgery, A’s right-hander begins long recovery: “It’s not going to be an easy road”
- AP: MLB commissioner Rob Manfred says Tampa Bay Rays, Oakland A’s need new ballpark needs soon
- Johnson: MLB owners reportedly upset over Oakland Athletics financial decisions in 2022
- Kroner: Family ties: A’s coach Mike Aldrete’s connections with Bobby Witt Sr. and Jr. ($)
- Polishuk: AL Notes: Moncada, Blue Jays, Verlander, Athletics
- Gallagher: Gay baseball star Glenn Burke: What could have been, except for...
MLB News & Interest
- Jaffe: Miles Mikolas and Tyler Anderson Both Had Close Encounters with No-Hitters
- Bowden: MLB trade deadline targets: the 125 players most likely to be dealt ($)
- Franco, Polishuk: Tigers To Promote Riley Greene
- Shusterman: MLB’s best brothers: Willson, William Contreras top the list of duos
- McDaniel: Top MLB draft prospects to watch in 2022 College World Series
- Ghiroli: Father’s Day memories: Women in media on the dads who shaped their sports fandom ($)
- Creamer: The Powder Brew Crew: Milwaukee Brewers Unveil City Connect Uniforms
- Today in Baseball History
Best of Twitter
Foul ball heroics at the Coliseum
Ok well this is awesome pic.twitter.com/ioH415zAah— Ben Ross (@BenRossTweets) June 18, 2022
The moves run in the family, obviously
like father, like son pic.twitter.com/RXWL0kKFyE— Cut4 (@Cut4) June 18, 2022
Mayor Schaaf on Howard Terminal and tax dollar usage and infrastructure needs
.@LibbySchaaf explains how the Howard Terminal project would be financed pic.twitter.com/8kuI9BkGDn— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 18, 2022
Things are looking good for the June 30th BCDC vote!
HUGE news. The @sfbcdc Final Staff Recommendation is out and they suggest clearing Port Priority Use from Howard Terminal, which would clear the way for the A's to build a stadium and housing there. #BindingVoteSZN https://t.co/pNeULXf30y pic.twitter.com/aWibVsCFIo— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) June 17, 2022
Daulton Jefferies on his recovery from thoracic outlet surgery
Jefferies: "Mentally it still sucks that I’m out. But it’s positive knowing when they went in there it’s exactly what they thought it was going to be. So just going forward knowing that, it gives me more of a positive outlook on the future."— Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) June 17, 2022
Loading comments...