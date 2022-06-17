Elephant Rumblings: New details on Howard Terminal negotiations

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!
You may recall that A’s President Dave Kaval was pretty tight lipped in his recent remarks to SFGATE about the team’s willingness to meet the Oakland City Council’s demand that 15% of housing at the proposed Howard Terminal development must be affordable, i.e. sold or leased at below market rate.
“I don’t want to negotiate through the media,” Kaval told reporter Alex Shultz.
But yesterday, Kaval was more forthcoming in comments to The San Francisco Chronicle, as East Bay Reporter Sarah Ravani detailed yesterday.
Kaval stated that the A’s are indeed willing to commit to the city’s onsite affordable housing requirement—in exchange for tax revenues from business activities at the site such as parking to help pay for infrastructure upgrades. However, the city rejected the A’s proposal, citing a belief that there are better ways to shore up the necessary infrastructure funds.
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf told The Chronicle the city is confident the A’s will meet affordable housing demands and will be submitting a counterproposal that lays out “superior ways” to cover the infrastructure costs.
This alternative would likely involve creation of an infrastructure financing district that would divert property taxes generated by the development to provide necessary infrastructure funding. The city is also seeking public funding from Alameda County; its supervisors have expressed support, but have yet to take a binding vote on the matter.
Meanwhile, Council Member and project opponent Noel Gallo has proposed a November ballot initiative that, if approved, would require an independent financial analysis on the project. This could be a setback for the project, as the same election could bring significant changes to the makeup of Oakland’s decision makers. Mayor Schaaf, an outspoken champion of the project, will term out of office this year. The A’s say Gallo’s proposal is merely a stall tactic.
Per Casey Pratt, the City Council’s rules committee voted to put a discussion of Gallo’s proposal on the council’s July 5th agenda:
The Oakland City Council rules committee votes to schedule a 7/5 item to DISCUSS a public vote on Howard Terminal funding. #OakMTG— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) June 16, 2022
Bas: YES
Fife: YES
Kalb: (Abstain)
Thao: YES
Gallo: YES
Clearly, there will be plenty of hurdles ahead for the A’s if the next big one is cleared on June 30, when the SF Bay Conservation & Development Commission votes on Howard Terminal’s port designation status. But it does appear we may be getting into the late innings of this stadium saga.
Gird yourselves, AN.
A’s Coverage:
- Ashford: Game #65: A’s win! Beat Boston 4-3 in series finale
- Ravani: New details emerge on where the A’s and Oakland stand in negotiations over the Howard Terminal ballpark plan ($)
- Berman: Rob Manfred says A’s, Rays need new stadiums soon ($)
- Kawahara: A’s outfielder Ramón Laureano delivers bat in-game to young fan at Fenway ($)
- Zencka: Marlins “Pushing Hard” For Ramon Laureano
- Heyman: A’s fire sale drawing criticism from some MLB team owners
MLB News & Interest:
- Drellich: MLB streaming bundle, rule changes and other key takeaways from Rob Manfred’s press conference ($)
- Franco: Yankees Place Luis Severino On COVID IL
- Heyman: The Angels have a Shohei Ohtani conundrum on their hands
- Franco: MLB Approves David Blitzer’s Purchase Of Minority Stake In Guardians
- Today in Baseball History
Best of Twitter:
Bay Area basketball is back on top.
Splash Brothers... YUP. #DubNation #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/pOCY20B73U— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) June 17, 2022
Nice cap, Curry!
Steph!!! pic.twitter.com/PMaSCBEiNi— Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) June 17, 2022
Blackburn hanging with the best of ‘em.
AL qualified ERA leaders:— Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) June 16, 2022
1. Alek Manoah, 1.67
2. Shane McClanahan, 1.84
3. Nestor Cortes, 1.94
4. Justin Verlander, 1.94
5. Martín Pérez, 2.18
6. Logan Gilbert, 2.22
7. Paul Blackburn, 2.26 pic.twitter.com/ZlvkznCnvi
Puk getting that old velo back—careful, now!
A.J. Puk, 99mph ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/8xqJ8xOJho— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 16, 2022
A classy conciliatory gesture.
Here's the bat Ramón Laureano brought to Luca Rascona, 5, after tossing a ball that accidentally caught him in the eye. Thanks to @B_Rascona and Luca for the in-game chat. https://t.co/BMB8KgrqjO pic.twitter.com/G7nOWpk52Z— Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) June 17, 2022
Manfred on rules changes.
On the pitch clock, Rob Manfred said, "we are encouraged by the results in the minor leagues." But on both the clock and the shift, he did not go so far as to say he's going to move for it in 2023: "I don't want to prejudge the competition committee process."— Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) June 16, 2022
Loading comments...