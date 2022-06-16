Game Thread #65: A’s at Red Sox

Finally.

At the end of a long and tough road trip, the A’s are eager to get through today’s series finale against Boston and head home.

The lineup will be squaring off against an old friend in Rich Hill. Center fielder Cristian Pache is back in there after having a few days off to clear his head. Hopefully the rest helped reset his bat and he comes out swinging today. Infielder Jonah Bride makes his third start with the A’s but his first at the keystone while Matt Davidson earns the nod at third after hitting a home run in last night’s game.

For the A’s, it’s Paul Blackburn going against the same lineup that put up 10 runs last night. That probably won’t happen against him, right?

A’s lineup (away)

LF Chad Pinder (R) RF Ramon Laureano (R) C Christian Bethancourt (R) DH Sean Murphy (R) 3B Matt Davidson (R) 1B Seth Brown (L) SS Elvis Andrus (R) 2B Jonah Bride (R) CF Cristian Pache (R)

RHP Paul Blackburn

Red Sox lineup (home)

CF Jarren Duran (L) 3B Rafael Devers (L) DH J.D. Martinez (R) SS Xander Bogaerts (R) LF Alex Verdugo (L) 2B Trevor Story (R) 1B Franchy Cordero (L) C Christian Vazquez (R) RF Jackie Bradley Jr. (L)

LHP Rich Hill

How to watch/listen