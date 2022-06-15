Game Thread #64: A’s at Red Sox

The A’s are colder than ice right now but they’ll have a good opportunity for a win tonight against Boston.

The lineup will be facing off against rookie Josh Winckowski, who will be making his second career MLB start. He only went three innings against Baltimore in his first, allowing nine baserunners and four runs. Oakland needs to take advantage and jump on him early and often because the Red Sox are probably going to score some runs tonight.

After a dismal performance yesterday there are a few tweaks to today’s lineup. Stephen Vogt rises up in the order after hitting a home run last night, and Luis Barrera is back in there for the first time since Friday. Anything will help at this point.

A’s lineup (away)

2B Tony Kemp (L) CF Ramon Laureano (R) LF Seth Brown (L) 1B Christian Bethancourt (R) DH Stephen Vogt (L) SS Elvis Andrus (R) C Sean Murphy (R) RF Luis Barrera (L) 3B Jonah Bride (R)

RHP James Kaprielian

Red Sox lineup (home)

CF Jarren Duran (L) 3B Rafael Devers (L) DH J.D. Martinez (R) SS Xander Bogaerts (R) LF Alex Verdugo (L) 2B Trevor Story (R) 1B Franchy Cordero (L) C Kevin Plawecki (R) RF Jackie Bradley Jr. (L)

RHP Josh Winckowski

How to watch/listen