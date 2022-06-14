Game Thread #63: A’s at Red Sox

The A’s head to Boston to take on the Red Sox for three games and finish off this tough three-city road trip, and it can’t end soon enough.

In today’s lineup is infielder Jonah Bride, who was recently recalled from Triple-A after smashing the ball in Vegas, albeit in a short sample of 14 games. But he’s been crushing the ball all year starting at Double-A and is prepared to make his MLB debut tonight, batting ninth. He has experience playing all over the diamond, even catcher, but for now it looks like he’ll be getting an extended look at third base with both Sheldon Neuse and Kevin Smith recently sent down in Triple-A.

On the pitching side of things, it’ll be fellow rookie Jared Koenig making his second career MLB start. The left-hander went four innings in his first one last week against the Braves, throwing three shutout frames before tailing off facing the lineup a second time through. He ultimately yielded four runs in a lopsided loss to Atlanta. The A’s could certainly use an extended start tonight.

A’s lineup (away)

2B Tony Kemp (L) CF Ramon Laureano (R) 1B Christian Bethancourt (R) RF Seth Brown (L) LF Chad Pinder (R) SS Elvis Andrus (R) DH Stephen Vogt (L) C Sean Murphy (R) 3B Jonah Bride (R)

LHP Jared Koenig

Red Sox lineup (home)

CF Rob Refsnyder (R) 3B Rafael Devers (L) DH J.D. Martinez (R) SS Xander Bogaerts (R) 2B Trevor Story (R) LF Alex Verdugo (L) C Christian Vazquez (R) 1B Bobby Dalbec (R) RF Christian Arroyo (R)

RHP Nick Pivetta

