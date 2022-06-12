Game Thread #62: A’s at Guardians

Morning baseball! Really, really, bizarrely early morning baseball.

The Oakland A’s aren’t on TV today, or at least not on their usual channel. Instead, the game is available exclusively on the Peacock streaming service. Here’s how to watch if you’re interested:

MLB Sunday Leadoff begins this weekend!@FareedNBCS is here to walk us through how to catch all the action on @peacockTV. #MLB pic.twitter.com/vHyUMZru8h — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 2, 2022

The broadcast crew will still include Dallas Braden, as well as one of Cleveland’s announcers.

On the field, the A’s beat the Cleveland Guardians yesterday to snap a 10-game losing streak, scoring 10 runs in the process. They’ll look to build on that success in the series finale at Progressive Field on Sunday, with Cole Irvin on the mound. The lefty is averaging 5⅔ innings and two runs per start this season.

Oakland’s lineup will face Guardians right-hander Cal Quantrill, who is working on a string of four straight quality starts. His strikeout rate is one of the lowest in the majors, but he gets batters to chase out of the zone and induces weak contact.

How to watch/listen