Game #61: A’s win! Snap 10-game skid with 10-run outburst

The losing streak is over!

The Oakland A’s finally won a game Saturday, in emphatic fashion. Their 10-5 victory over the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field snapped a skid of 10 straight losses.

The afternoon got off to a familiarly ominous start. The A’s jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, something they’d done in each of their previous four games only to see the opponent charge back and take over the scoreboard. That happened yet again, as the Guardians answered with five runs of their own to go up 5-2.

However, this time Oakland’s lineup kept battling. They piled up five runs in the 7th inning including a grand slam, retaking the lead in the process, and then added some insurance with three more solo homers in the 8th and 9th. The 10 runs proved to be plenty, and the 10-game slide was over.

