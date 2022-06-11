Elephant Rumblings: 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame inductees announced

Happy Weekend, Athletics Nation!

Standing in for the inimitable Cody F. Schmidt; he’ll be back on Tuesday.

Yesterday, the A’s announced that six new inductees will join the Athletics Hall of Fame this year. The 2022 Class will be honored on Sunday, August 7 before a day game between the A’s and the Giants.

Here are this year’s inductees (player years of service in parenthesis):

Beloved for his 36 years in the A’s broadcast booth, Fosse also played catcher and won two World Series rings with the original Swingin’ A’s. He worked in the Athletics front office in 1985 before transitioning to his broadcasting role. His death last year was a heavy blow to the organization and fans alike. Sal Bando (1966-76): The first of many great third baseman of the Oakland era, “Captain Sal” led the A’s during their incredible run through the early 70s. Consistent and well rounded, Bando led all of baseball with 33.0 WAR from 1969 through 1973.

Another A’s legend who played the hot corner, Chavez won six straight Gold Gloves from 2001 through 2006 and hit 22 or more home runs—199 in total—from 2000 through 2006. Much like the A’s he played for, Chavez was known to heat up in the second half of the season, which helps explain the baffling fact that he was never named an All-Star—not even in 2002 when he won a Silver Slugger award! Keith Lieppman: Currently in his 52nd year with the Athletics organization, Lieppman has been Special Advisor to Player Development since 2020. Prior to that, he served for 25 years as Director of Player Development, eight years managing in the minors, and nine years as a minor-league player.

Another mainstay of the A’s in their glory years of the 1970s, Rudi was a clutch performer in the team’s three straight World Series victories and was the runner up for AL MVP in two of those championship seasons. He won three straight Gold Glove awards from 1974 through 1976. Steve Vucinich: The A’s equipment manager from 1994 until his retirement after the 2021 season, Vucinich started out as a ballboy in 1968, the A’s inaugural season in Oakland. He was the sole constant among A’s personnel through the first 54 years of the Oakland era.

The A’s began inducting members to the Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018 and have honored a new class each year except 2020. The Hall includes greats spanning all the way back to the franchise’s early days in Philadelphia.

Here’s a complete list of prior year inductees:

Dennis Eckersley

Rollie Fingers

Charlie Finley

Rickey Henderson

Catfish Hunter

Reggie Jackson

Dave Stewart

Vida Blue

Bert Campaneris

Walter A. Haas, Jr.

Tony La Russa

Mark McGwire

Frank “Home Run” Baker

Charles “Chief” Bender

Gordon “Mickey” Cochrane

Eddie Collins

Jimmie Foxx

Robert “Lefty” Grove

Connie Mack

Eddie Plank

Al Simmons

George “Rube” Waddell

August 7 should be a fine day at the Coliseum. But first, how about getting a few runs against the Guardians for Frankie Montas today so he can notch his first win since April 18? Game starts at 1:10 p.m. PT. Let’s go, Oakland! Seriously.

Welp.

A's have led each of the last 4 games 2-0. They lost all 4. They've lost 10 in a row and are a league-worst 20-40. — Ben Ross (@BenRossTweets) June 11, 2022

Is Blackburn gonna be our All-Star?

AL qualified ERA leaders:

1. Martín Pérez, 1.56

2. Alek Manoah, 1.81

3. Shane McClanahan, 1.87

4. Nestor Cortes, 1.96

5. Justin Verlander, 2.13

6. Paul Blackburn, 2.31 pic.twitter.com/BNf0loqUTp — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) June 11, 2022

Always read the fine print.

The Howard Terminal project is using "but for" taxes that come from the project itself and grants they are receiving because of the project. In other words, without the project, the funds/grants $$ don't exist to be used elsewhere. — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) June 10, 2022

Roster moves ƪ(‾.‾“)┐

A'S RECENT MOVES: RHP Ed Baram to STK, RHP Calvin Coker off STK IL, RHP Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang on STK IL, C Hansen Lopez to ACL A’s, RHP Adam Oller & LHP Jared Koenig to A’s, LHP Sam Selman & RHP Domingo Tapia to LV, RHP Gabe Klobosits DFA'd… https://t.co/joKXkzbDRy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) June 10, 2022

Top of the OPS in the minors.

A's Minor League OPS Leaders (min. 100 ABs)

C-3B Jonah Bride (LV): 1.051

OF Vince Fernandez (LV): 1.018

3B Brett Harris (MID): 1.013

OF-2B Max Schuemann (MID): .972

OF Denzel Clarke (STK): .952 — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) June 10, 2022

Bethancourt barreling up.

Christian Bethancourt last night put four balls in play at 103 mph or higher off the bat. Just seven other hitters have done that this season - Devers, Buxton, Olson, Alvarez, Yelich, Pederson, Arozarena - per Statcast. His first AB tonight, Bethancourt hits a 110.1 mph double. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) June 10, 2022

I think you and I have different priorities, @GoatJerseys, but I would love to see these unis again.