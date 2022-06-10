 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread #60: A's at Guardians

Snap the skid?

By Alex Hall
Oakland Athletics v Seattle Mariners
Paulie The Stopper?
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Oakland A’s are on a nine-game losing streak. Can they snap their skid Friday on the road against the Cleveland Guardians? This will be their second try at Progressive Field, after losing the series opener last night. Studies suggest that scoring runs would go a long way toward helping win some games.

A’s lineup (away)

  1. 2B Tony Kemp (L)
  2. CF Ramon Laureano (R)
  3. LF Seth Brown (L)
  4. 1B Christian Bethancourt (R)
  5. DH Stephen Vogt (L)
  6. SS Elvis Andrus (R)
  7. C Sean Murphy (R)
  8. RF Luis Barrera (L)
  9. 3B Kevin Smith (R)
  • RHP Paul Blackburn

Guardians lineup (home)

  1. CF Myles Straw (R)
  2. SS Amed Rosario (R)
  3. 3B José Ramírez (S)
  4. DH Josh Naylor (L)
  5. RF Oscar Gonzalez (S)
  6. 2B Andrés Giménez (L)
  7. 1B Owen Miller (R)
  8. LF Steven Kwan (L)
  9. C Austin Hedges (R)
  • RHP Triston McKenzie

How to watch/listen

  • Date: Friday, June 10
  • Time: 4:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: NBC Sports California
  • Radio: 960 AM
  • Streaming (listen): A’s Cast

