Game Thread #53: A’s vs. Astros

Tough task for the A’s today.

Oakland will try to avoid a sweep against the Houston Astros today at the Coliseum, and they’ll have to conquer old foe Justitn Verlander to do it.

He’ll be opposed by A’s lefty Cole Irvin, who is making his third start since returning from the IL. He’s’ gone at least six innings in each of the two starts since returning, but the bullpen is relatively fresh so it’ll be interesting to see how long he goes against one of the top offenses in the league.

A couple lineup changes today from Mark Kotsay. Infielder Kevin Smith returns to the lineup after missing yesterday’s game, fellow infielder Sheldon Neuse gets a breather to help clear his head, and Sean Murphy gets a full day off after catching both game in this series.

A’s lineup (home)

2B Tony Kemp (L) RF Ramon Laureano (R) DH Chad Pinder (R) 1B Seth Brown (L) SS Elvis Andrus (R) C Christian Bethancourt (R) LF Luis Barrera (L) 3B Kevin Smith (R) CF Cristian Pache (R)

LHP Cole Irvin

Astros lineup (away)

2B Jose Altuve (R) RF Kyle Tucker (L) 3B Alex Bregman (R) DH Yordan Alvarez (L) 1B Aledmys Diaz (R) SS Jeremy Pena (R) RF Chas McCormick (R) CF Mauricio Dubon (R) C Martin Maldonado (R)

RHP Justin Verlander

How to watch/listen