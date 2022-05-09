Game #29: A’s snap skid with 2-0 win over Tigers

The losing streak is over!

The Oakland A’s defeated the Detroit Tigers 2-0 on Monday at Comerica Park, ending a nine-game skid that dated back to last month.

*** Click here to revisit tonight’s Game Thread! ***

Both clubs entered this series as cold as ice. They’d each lost 12 of their previous 14 games, and they’d each averaged a lowly 2.1 runs per contest during that stretch, with the Tigers sitting on their own five-game losing streak. But somebody had to win tonight, and the A’s came through.

Oakland’s lineup remained relatively quiet, racking up just two runs on six hits, but that turned out to be enough thanks to a shutout by the pitching staff. The silver lining of the team’s recent slump has been mostly quality pitching, and the arms continued that trend on this evening and had their work rewarded with a victory.

More details coming, so keep hitting refresh!