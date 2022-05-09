Game Thread #29: A’s at Tigers

The Oakland A’s have lost nine games in a row. They’ve mostly been close losses, so we shouldn’t be too discouraged! But it’s still frustrating, and it’s not like we entered the season with a ton of hope or patience.

They’ll try again in Detroit, against the Tigers, who are battling a five-game losing streak themselves. Both clubs have lost 12 of their past 14 games, and they’re both averaging a minuscule 2.1 runs per contest during that span. This series calls for five games in four days, including a doubleheader Tuesday to help make up for the early-April dates that were canceled due to the offseason lockout. Somebody has to win, right?

The showdown begins Monday with Paul Blackburn on the mound. The right-hander is off to a nice start this year but is coming off his worst outing so far, in which he didn’t finish the 5th inning but still pitched reasonably well and missed some bats. He’ll face a Tigers lineup that includes former teammate Robbie Grossman; $140 million free agent Javier Baez; 39-year-old former-MVP Miguel Cabrera; and the No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 draft, Spencer Torkelson.

Oakland’s lineup features a new face, as outfield prospect Luis Barrera is back in the majors.

A’s lineup (away)

2B Tony Kemp (L) 1B Sheldon Neuse (R) CF Ramon Laureano (R) C Sean Murphy (R) LF Seth Brown (L) DH Chad Pinder (R) 3B Kevin Smith (R) SS Elvis Andrus (R) RF Luis Barrera (L)

RHP Paul Blackburn

Tigers lineup (home)

LF Robbie Grossman (S) SS Javier Baez (R) DH Miguel Cabrera (R) RF Austin Meadows (L) 2B Jonathan Schoop (R) 3B Jeimer Candelario (S) 1B Spencer Torkelson (R) C Tucker Barnhart (S) CF Derek Hill (R)

RHP Michael Pineda

