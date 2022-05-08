Game Thread #28: A’s at Twins

Happy Mother’s Day!

Oakland A’s fans are about ready to cry uncle. The team has lost eight straight games, including an entire six-game homestand and now the first two at Target Field against the Minnesota Twins. On the bright side, their last win came against the Giants, so that’s neat, but the next victory will be even cooler. Maybe it’ll be today!

On the mound will be rookie Daulton Jefferies, making his six start of the year. He was good his first three times but got roughed up in each of his last two appearances, so he’ll look to bounce back against a Twins lineup that totaled only three runs in the first two games of this series combined.

Unfortunately the A’s lineup mustered just one run themselves during those contests, scoring it in a 2-1 loss Friday and then getting shut out 1-0 on Saturday. There’s a new hope this afternoon, as star outfielder Ramon Laureano was reinstated after serving an 80-game PED suspension. Laser is leading off and playing right field.

Oakland’s bats will try to get going against Chris Paddack, who is off to a nice start (3.15 ERA, 1.93 FIP) after being acquired from the Padres just before Opening Day. The right-hander is particularly adept at limiting walks, and so far this year he’s allowed just two in 20 innings over four appearances.

A’s lineup (away)

RF Ramon Laureano (R) 2B Sheldon Neuse (R) C Sean Murphy (R) 1B Seth Brown (L) DH Chad Pinder (R) 3B Kevin Smith (R) LF Billy McKinney (L) SS Elvis Andrus (R) CF Cristian Pache (R)

RHP Daulton Jefferies

Twins lineup (home)

RF Max Kepler (L) DH Jose Miranda (R) 2B Jorge Polanco (S) C Gary Sanchez (R) LF Nick Gordon (L) 3B Gio Urshela (R) SS Royce Lewis (R) 1B Alex Kiriloff (R) CF Gilberto Celestino (R)

RHP Chris Paddack

How to watch/listen