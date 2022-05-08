A’s roster moves: Ramon Laureano reinstated, Stephen Piscotty to injured list

Laser is operational once more.

The Oakland A’s reinstated outfielder Ramon Laureano from the Restricted List on Sunday, the team announced.

Laureano was serving an 80-game suspension for a PED violation. The penalty began last August, stretching through the end of 2021 and into the club’s first 27 games of this season. Now he’s done his time and is able to return to action.

To make room on the active 26-man roster, outfielder Stephen Piscotty was placed on the 10-day injured list due to left calf tightness, retroactive to May 7. He was hurt during the game Friday night, exiting early after running the bases in the 2nd inning. He has a Grade 1 calf strain, reports insider Martin Gallegos.

Laureano also needed a spot on the 40-man roster, so to make room there pitcher Jorge Juan was designated for assignment. Juan is a prospect who played in the lower minors last summer, but he’s yet to appear in a game this year. He was added to the roster last winter for Rule 5 draft protection.

The lineup will see a straight swap for now. Piscotty had been starting every day in right field, and the position will hand off to Laureano. In previous seasons Laureano played mostly center field, but rookie defensive wizard Cristian Pache has taken hold of that spot. Laureano said the following of the position switch, via Matt Kawahara of the S.F. Chronicle:

“I’ll play more [right field]. I got a better arm so obviously it works better there than in center and Pache’s outstanding there, so why not. Same thing like when Marte got here last year, it was a no doubter for me to go to right.”

In one final injury note, Jed Lowrie was scratched from the lineup at the last minute Sunday due to lower back tightness, reports Kawahara.

Here’s the updated roster, followed by the latest injury report:

Oakland A's 26-man roster Pitchers Hitters Starters



Frankie Montas (R)

James Kaprielian (R)

Daulton Jefferies (R)

Paul Blackburn (R)

Zach Logue (L)



IL: Cole Irvin (L)

60-IL: Brent Honeywell (R)



Relievers



Domingo Acevedo (R)

Justin Grimm (R)

Zach Jackson (R)

Dany Jimenez (R)

Adam Kolarek (L)

Sam Moll (L)

A.J. Puk (L)

Kirby Snead (L)

Lou Trivino (R)



60-IL: Deolis Guerra (R)

Catchers



Sean Murphy (R)

Christian Bethancourt (R)



IL: Stephen Vogt (L)



Infielders



1B: Seth Brown (L)

2B: Tony Kemp (L)

SS: Elvis Andrus (R)

3B: Sheldon Neuse (R)

3B: Kevin Smith (R)

DH: Jed Lowrie (S)



Outfielders



Chad Pinder (R)

Cristian Pache (R)

Ramon Laureano (R)

Billy McKinney (L)



IL: Skye Bolt (S)

IL: Stephen Piscotty (R)