Game Thread #27: A’s at Twins

Good morning A’s fans! Things didn’t go Oakland’s way in the series opener, but the squad gets to face a familiar friend in the second matchup, squaring off against Sonny Gray.

Gray hasn’t gotten off to the best start this year, so this is a great chance for the A’s to break their seven-game losing streak. Infielder Tony Kemp is back at the top of the lineup after serving in the 9 hole yesterday, while Sheldon Neuse is again manning first base for the second day in a row. New position with Kevin Smith back?

On the mound for Oakland is James Kaprielian. His season-debut didn’t go as planned, pitching only two innings against the Guardians, so the A’s will be definitely hoping for more length from the right-hander in his second start of the season.

A’s lineup (away)

2B Tony Kemp (L) 1B Sheldon Neuse (R) DH Chad Pinder (R) LF Seth Brown (L) 3B Kevin Smith (R) C Christian Bethancourt (R) RF Billy McKinney (L) SS Elvis Andrus (R) CF Cristian Pache (R)

RHP James Kaprielian

Twins lineup (home)

CF Byron Buxton (R) RF Max Kepler (L) 2B Jorge Polanco (S) DH Gary Sanchez (R) LF Nick Gordon (L) 3B Jose Miranda (R) 1B Alex Kiriloff (R) C Ryan Jeffers (R) SS Royce Lewis (R)

RHP Sonny Gray

How to watch/listen