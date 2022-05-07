Game Thread #27: A’s at Twins

Good morning A’s fans! Things didn’t go Oakland’s way in the series opener, but the squad gets to face a familiar friend in the second matchup, squaring off against Sonny Gray.
Gray hasn’t gotten off to the best start this year, so this is a great chance for the A’s to break their seven-game losing streak. Infielder Tony Kemp is back at the top of the lineup after serving in the 9 hole yesterday, while Sheldon Neuse is again manning first base for the second day in a row. New position with Kevin Smith back?
On the mound for Oakland is James Kaprielian. His season-debut didn’t go as planned, pitching only two innings against the Guardians, so the A’s will be definitely hoping for more length from the right-hander in his second start of the season.
A’s lineup (away)
- 2B Tony Kemp (L)
- 1B Sheldon Neuse (R)
- DH Chad Pinder (R)
- LF Seth Brown (L)
- 3B Kevin Smith (R)
- C Christian Bethancourt (R)
- RF Billy McKinney (L)
- SS Elvis Andrus (R)
- CF Cristian Pache (R)
- RHP James Kaprielian
Twins lineup (home)
- CF Byron Buxton (R)
- RF Max Kepler (L)
- 2B Jorge Polanco (S)
- DH Gary Sanchez (R)
- LF Nick Gordon (L)
- 3B Jose Miranda (R)
- 1B Alex Kiriloff (R)
- C Ryan Jeffers (R)
- SS Royce Lewis (R)
- RHP Sonny Gray
How to watch/listen
- Date: Saturday, May 6
- Time: 11:10 a.m. PT
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Radio: 960 AM
- Streaming (listen): A’s Cast
