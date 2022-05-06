 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A’s roster moves: Zach Logue called up, Cole Irvin to injured list

Logue will make first career MLB start

By Alex Hall
Baltimore Orioles v Oakland Athletics Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

One of the Oakland A’s newest prospects is getting the call to the majors.

The A’s announced Friday morning that they placed pitcher Cole Irvin on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder soreness. The move is retroactive to May 2, and it creates a hole in the rotation, as Irvin was scheduled to start tonight.

To take his place, fellow left-hander Zach Logue was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas.

The rookie Logue was acquired in the Matt Chapman trade over the offseason. He’s spent most of this year in the minors, but he made his MLB debut on April 19 out of Oakland’s bullpen, and that day he recorded four outs and was credited with the win. Now he’s back in the majors and he’ll make his first career MLB start tonight, in Minnesota against the Twins.

As for Irvin, the issue is shoulder tendinitis, reports insider Martin Gallegos. The southpaw “should get back to throwing in a few days and could return as soon as he’s eligible,” adds Gallegos. The minimum IL stint for pitchers was raised from 10 days up to 15 days beginning this month, so the soonest Irvin can come back is May 17.

Here’s the updated roster, followed by the latest injury report:

Oakland A's 26-man roster
Pitchers Hitters
Starters

Frankie Montas (R)
James Kaprielian (R)
Daulton Jefferies (R)
Paul Blackburn (R)
Zach Logue (L)

IL: Cole Irvin (L)
60-IL: Brent Honeywell (R)

Relievers

Domingo Acevedo (R)
Justin Grimm (R)
Zach Jackson (R)
Dany Jimenez (R)
Adam Kolarek (L)
Sam Moll (L)
A.J. Puk (L)
Kirby Snead (L)
Lou Trivino (R)

60-IL: Deolis Guerra (R)
 Catchers

Sean Murphy (R)
Christian Bethancourt (R)

IL: Stephen Vogt (L)

Infielders

1B: Seth Brown (L)
2B: Tony Kemp (L)
SS: Elvis Andrus (R)
3B: Sheldon Neuse (R)
3B: Kevin Smith (R)
DH: Jed Lowrie (S)

Outfielders

Stephen Piscotty (R)
Chad Pinder (R)
Cristian Pache (R)
Billy McKinney (L)

IL: Skye Bolt (S)
SL: Ramon Laureano (R)

