A’s roster moves: Zach Logue called up, Cole Irvin to injured list

One of the Oakland A’s newest prospects is getting the call to the majors.

The A’s announced Friday morning that they placed pitcher Cole Irvin on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder soreness. The move is retroactive to May 2, and it creates a hole in the rotation, as Irvin was scheduled to start tonight.

To take his place, fellow left-hander Zach Logue was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas.

The rookie Logue was acquired in the Matt Chapman trade over the offseason. He’s spent most of this year in the minors, but he made his MLB debut on April 19 out of Oakland’s bullpen, and that day he recorded four outs and was credited with the win. Now he’s back in the majors and he’ll make his first career MLB start tonight, in Minnesota against the Twins.

As for Irvin, the issue is shoulder tendinitis, reports insider Martin Gallegos. The southpaw “should get back to throwing in a few days and could return as soon as he’s eligible,” adds Gallegos. The minimum IL stint for pitchers was raised from 10 days up to 15 days beginning this month, so the soonest Irvin can come back is May 17.

Here’s the updated roster, followed by the latest injury report: