Game Thread #26: A’s at Twins

The Oakland A’s are on a six-game losing streak, after being swept for an entire homestand over the past week. Now they’re on the road, with a change of scenery at Target Field in Minnesota.

The A’s scheduled starter tonight was supposed to be Cole Irvin, but he just went on the injured list. Instead, rookie Zach Logue takes the mound for Oakland, making his first career MLB start. The left-hander debuted last month out of the bullpen, recording four outs and earning the win in his only appearance. He was one of the prospects acquired in the Matt Chapman trade.

The Twins counter with Josh Winder, a fellow rookie who’s making his second career MLB start and fifth career appearance. The right-hander has thrown 16⅓ innings in the majors this year, and in his start against the Rays last weekend he spun six scoreless frames.

The A’s lineup has a new name in the leadoff spot, as hitting machine Sheldon Neuse bats first in the order.

A’s lineup (away)

1B Sheldon Neuse (R) DH Jed Lowrie (S) C Sean Murphy (R) RF Stephen Piscotty (R) LF Chad Pinder (R) 3B Kevin Smith (R) SS Elvis Andrus (R) CF Cristian Pache (R) 2B Tony Kemp (L)

LHP Zach Logue

Twins lineup (home)

DH Byron Buxton (R) 2B Jorge Polanco (S) C Gary Sanchez (R) 3B Gio Urshela (R) RF Max Kepler (L) 1B Jose Miranda (R) SS Royce Lewis (R) LF Trevor Larnach (L) CF Gilberto Celestino (R)

RHP Josh Winder

How to watch/listen