Elephant Rumblings: Cole Irvin placed on 15-day IL

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

Reeling from six consecutive losses, all of them in front of hundreds of fans at the Coliseum, the A’s will attempt to begin righting the ship tonight as they open a three-game weekend series against the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis.

Cole Irvin was scheduled to make his sixth start of the season for Oakland, but as Matt Kawahara at the San Francisco Chronicle reported last night, Irvin was instead placed on the 15-day IL retroactive to May 2nd due to shoulder tightness. Kawahara indicated that Zach Logue will likely be called up from AAA to make the start in Cole’s place.

This is a disappointing development, as Irvin was off to a great start to 2022 with a 2.93 ERA through his first five appearances, though per Fangraphs some of Cole’s advanced stats look closer to average:

Cole Irvin, 2022: 4.54 FIP, 4.07 xFIP, 0.0 fWAR

Nevertheless, a sturdy and reliable replacement-level starting pitcher is a valuable asset. Irvin didn’t miss a beat in 2021, logging 32 starts, and he came into 2022 committed to leveling up his game with a more aggressive approach and a cutter added to his pitch mix.

Furthermore, Irvin’s numbers were definitely trending up after a rough first outing against the Phillies. He looked great in his most recent start against the Guardians last Saturday, and has only allowed two runs in total through his last three starts. It’s possible that Cole really is making strides with his new approach, and hopefully this injury won’t impede his progress.

By my math, if the 28-year-old lefty’s recovery goes well, he may be back on the mound in time to make a start against the Twins at the Coliseum in mid-May. Athletics Nation wishes Cole Irvin a speedy return!

Parker Dunshee highlights the A’s Minor League Report.

A's Minor League Report - May 5, 2022:

RHP Parker Dunshee allowed just two baserunners in 6.0 innings pitched with six strikeouts in the @AviatorsLV 5-0 win over Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/q5pdBnigfB — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) May 5, 2022

It earned him a Prospect of the Day nod from @AthleticsFarm.

A's Prospect of the Day is RHP Parker Dunshee, who threw 6 shutout innings, allowed just 1 hit & K'd 6 to earn the win for @AviatorsLV on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/4Wy1xJc2fK — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) May 5, 2022

Lest we forget, memorialize it in a butt banner.

Ready for the next homestand pic.twitter.com/JHSlnC7Vj7 — Gabriel Hernandez (@gamer_athletics) May 5, 2022

Awfully tough to top Coco in the cool name department.

Name an athlete with a cool name.



We'll start: Coco Crisp pic.twitter.com/XD28fyGQs7 — DraftKings (@DraftKings) May 5, 2022

Ooh, this is tempting. Can I get away for six games this year? Maybe a couple three day weekends?

Port authorities: Howard Terminal could be put to better use.

Here’s why the Port of Oakland doesn’t want to use Howard Terminal for shipping anymore, and why they greatly support the ballpark. https://t.co/541D676COY pic.twitter.com/MnHETFXN35 — Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) May 5, 2022

Slegna or not, this Ohtani is a remarkable talent.

Shohei Ohtani has shut out Boston for six innings, struck out 10, not walked any and thrown 71 of 85 pitches for strikes (84%). He has 26 (!) swings and misses already.



He'll lead off the top of the seventh. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 5, 2022

This does not look like Josh Reddick at all to me. But I wish him luck in the Land Down Under.

Things I was not expecting to see happen today:



- Josh Reddick signs with Australian baseball team, @PerthHeat! pic.twitter.com/kCa85UpyVa — Baseball Brit (@BaseballBrit) May 5, 2022

Fun little infographic on baseball’s winningest managers.