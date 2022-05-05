Elephant Rumblings: Kelsie Whitmore breaks further ground Pitching in MLB partnered Atlantic League

Happy Thursday, Athletics Nation!
While the A’s haven’t been making much history by getting swept for an entire homestand, across the country there have been some barriers broken this season. Playing for the Staten Island FerryHawks, Kelsie Whitmore has been making a push for the presence of women in professional baseball.
In 2016 Whitmore, along with Stacy Piagno and Ann Kimbrell, signed with the Sonoma Stompers, then of the independent Pacific Association. They were the first women to play for a professional team since 1950, and formed the first female battery since the 50s as well. Last year, Whitmore joined the Portland Pickles of the collegiate-level West Coast League for a set of games in Mexico. Whitmore also has years of experience on the US women’s national baseball team, and has blown the lid off of D1 college softball for Cal State Fullerton.
This year Whitmore signed with the FerryHawks, who reside in the independent Atlantic League, which has a partnership with MLB despite not being directly affiliated with any major league clubs. That makes her the first woman to play for any MLB-associated team, and on top of it all, she’s a two-way player.
A debut for the history books— USA Baseball (@USABaseball) May 4, 2022
alum @KelsieWhitmore discusses her historic @FerryHawks debut and breaks down her swing on @MLBNetwork’s #MLBTonightpic.twitter.com/rxb2WfobyM
Kelsie debuted for Staten Island on April 22 as a pinch-runner, then made her first start for the club on Sunday in left field. Last night she made further history by taking the mound in the top of the 9th. After the FerryHawks pitchers loaded the bases giving up three walks and a run-scoring single, Whitmore was tapped to cut off the momentum. Kelsie got the last out on four pitches to end the inning, on a flyout by former MLB player Ryan Jackson.
Kelsie Whitmore comes on with the bases loaded and gets the job done, eliminating the threat for the FerryHawks!— SI FerryHawks (@FerryHawks) May 5, 2022
Result:
Ball
Called strike
Called strike
Fly-out #HERstory #StatenIsland #FerryHawks #HawkCity pic.twitter.com/3n6dmu3ENt
We can hope to see lots more on the diamond from Whitmore throughout the season, and hopefully a future in affiliated ball soon. Kelsie is leading the way for more women to join pro baseball in the coming years, and it’s fantastic to see!
Best of Twitter
Chafin is still out there chafin’ it
Andrew Chafin puts Cole Tucker on the Infinity Day IL. pic.twitter.com/clynkGEKGD— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 4, 2022
Frankie Fastball at it again
Frankie Montas, ⛽️⛽️ pic.twitter.com/gt6fiZXbeb— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 4, 2022
Casey has a thread of highlights from yesterday’s Bay Area Council call about the Howard Terminal ballpark
A couple highlights: @LibbySchaaf with a strong statement: I want to assure you that this project is going to be the most financially responsible sports deal in American history." She reiterates that the only public financing in the project come from the project itself. pic.twitter.com/0JfPXWxDKj— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) May 5, 2022
Puk has been working on his gains
A.J. Puk has been dominant this season. A 0.79 ERA, 13K’s in 11 1/3.— Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) May 4, 2022
He put on some mass this off-season, but admitted it wasn’t the most fun. Ate eight meals a day and had to force himself to eat when he wasn’t hungry. Told me Homer Bailey offered up his nutrition program.
Witness the unbeatable record of Connie Mack
In celebration of Dusty Baker becoming just the 12th manager in MLB history to reach 2,000 wins, here is a progressive timeline of the All-Time @mlb Manager Win Leaders.— Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) May 4, 2022
How many managers from your favorite team appear on the graphic? @JonHeyman @Ken_Rosenthal @jaysonst @sabr pic.twitter.com/Vvo7XMcmV6
Balk talk from Dallas and Glen
Glen and @DALLASBRADEN209 explain why Angel Hernandez made the right call on this balk pic.twitter.com/UJ0KIUMsJI— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 4, 2022
How can you not be romantic about baseball?
What it’s all about— ESPN (@espn) May 4, 2022
After receiving @TheJudge44's home run ball last night, nine-year-old Derek Rodriguez got to meet his favorite player today.
(via @Yankees)pic.twitter.com/YZpoNY30eY
