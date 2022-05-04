Elephant Rumblings: Howard Terminal hopes bolstered by new commission report

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

Back in March, hopes for a new ballpark at Howard Terminal took a hit when the Seaport Planning Advisory Committee (SPAC) recommended that the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission (BCDC) reject removing Howard Terminal’s designation for port activities. Were the BCDC to follow this recommendation in a binding vote to be held in June, the ballpark project would be dead.

Thankfully, the BCDC rejected the SPAC recommendation in a staff report released earlier this week that recommends “Removing the Port Priority Use designation from 56 acres at Howard Terminal at the Port of Oakland.” This means the commission believes that Port of Oakland operations would not be adversely affected if the new ballpark and surrounding developments go forward.

If the commission’s June 30 vote follows this recommendation it will effectively remove a big hurdle that has threatened to block the A’s new stadium plan. Casey Pratt at ABC 7 News Bay Area has been diligently covering the issue on Twitter.

This means the June vote that could have killed the A’s Howard Terminal plan is expected to go well. And it’s a reversal on the Seaport Advisory Committee recommending AGAINST the plan in March — which sent some people into a panic. #BindingVoteSZN pic.twitter.com/7j87lVm2C0 — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) May 3, 2022

One event that could potentially move the needle on this issue between now and June 30 is a BCDC public hearing scheduled for June 2nd.

The @sfbcdc has a key public meeting on June 2 to go over this preliminary staff recommendation. Then they do a public binding vote on June 30. If they approve, it clears a major hurdle for A’s at Howard Terminal. #BindingVoteSZN pic.twitter.com/sUMcr6RzbP — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) May 3, 2022

Athletics President Dave Kaval and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf both celebrated the news:

Massive deal. Bay Conservation and Development Commission (BCDC) staff recommends allowing @Athletics waterfront ballpark to move forward. https://t.co/Qn0mb4MAy6 pic.twitter.com/FsR6rsDfzK — Dave Kaval (@DaveKaval) May 2, 2022

Statement from @LibbySchaaf. “Today’s report is great news for Oakland and our region.” #BindingVoteSZN pic.twitter.com/QfDvk9kekC — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) May 3, 2022

This isn’t the only hurdle left to clear before the Howard Terminal project becomes a done deal. As Sarah Ravani and Michael Cabanatuan reported in the San Francisco Chronicle, the A’s still need to finish negotiating a development agreement with the city that will require ratification by the Oakland City Council. The Alameda County Board of Supervisors will also need to approve an infrastructure financing district. The A’s and City of Oakland also need to prove in court that the certified environmental review of the project was duly thorough. But the BCDC staff report marks a momentum shift back toward realizing our waterfront ballpark dreams.

Casey has also been chronicling a little brewhaha between fans and a local craft brewery.

My favorite brewery @AltamontBW thought it would be cute to put “Viva Las Vegas” on the bottom of their A’s themed Green Collar Pale Ale. And now A’s fans are appropriately pissed. Swing and a miss by a brewery that usually churns out nothing but hits. https://t.co/1cq0hNmG1N — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) May 2, 2022

A disgruntled A’s fan working at Altamont Beer Works stamped cans thusly, putting some A’s fans up in arms. Love that t-shirt!

Thankfully, an apology was issued and tensions subsided.

Y’all we’re sorry, we love you, we love the A’s, we love the city of Oakland. We want the team to stay here!



From here on out, the Green Collar date code will read, iViva Oakland! — Altamont Beer Works (@AltamontBW) May 3, 2022

Selleck’s latest notes.

Paul Blackburn is 3-0 with a 1.35 ERA over his first four starts…the three wins are tied for fourth in the American League and his 1.35 ERA is fifth lowest among pitchers with 20 or more innings…the A's game note highlights for May 3: pic.twitter.com/mXJv6y6U2y — Mike Selleck (@MikeSelleck) May 4, 2022

The Ports pull off the opposite of what the A’s did last Friday.

Trailing 8-3 after six and a half innings the @StocktonPorts come from behind for the 9-8 walk-off win in ten innings over the San Jose Giants. Kevin Richards homered twice including the game tying home run in the 9th inning. Robert Puason with the walk-off RBI double. — Paul (@ThatsAnError) May 3, 2022

Shea ... when you coming up?

No. 2 @Athletics prospect Shea Langeliers has lifted off again.



Baseball's No. 57 prospect went yard in his last 4 games for the @AviatorsLV: pic.twitter.com/ZhX8yuNQXx — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 4, 2022

Aviators hosting a new MiLB postseason format.

.@AviatorsLV to host inaugural Triple-A Triple Championship Weekend, a new postseason format featuring three winner-take-all games!



: https://t.co/s2qftN2lxk pic.twitter.com/MQ6i43C4bP — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 3, 2022

