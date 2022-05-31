Game #52: A’s waste Montas’ performance, fall 3-1 to Houston

The A’s wasted another beautiful pitching performance tonight, falling to the Houston Astros 3-1 in the second game of the series.

There were a ton of wasted chances by the A’s lineup tonight, as they went 1-for-12 with RISP. They were at least consistent tonight, getting a baserunner on in the first seven innings and the ninth.

On the bittersweet side of things, the starting pitcher was fantastic tonight, only making himself more attractive to other teams. With trade season fast approaching, we’re probably witnessing his final few starts for Oakland, so enjoy these performances while they last.

