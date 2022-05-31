Game Thread #52: A’s vs. Astros

After losing the first game yesterday, the A’s will try to take the second one of the series tonight against the Houston Astros.

It’ll be Frankie Montas taking the bump tonight for Oakland. He was absolutely dominant in his last outing, but couldn’t get a win thanks to an anemic A’s offense. He’ll be hoping that changes tonight, but they’ll be facing Cristian Javier, and even though he’s their fourth starter, he’s taken it to another level this year and is just as capable of shutting down Oakland. Runs may be at a premium in this matchup tonight at the Coliseum.

A’s lineup (home)

2B Tony Kemp (L) DH Jed Lowrie (S) RF Ramon Laureano (R) 1B Seth Brown (L) C Sean Murphy (R) LF Luis Barrera (L) SS Elvis Andrus (R) 3B Sheldon Neuse (R) CF Cristian Pache (R)

RHP Frankie Montas

Astros lineup (away)

2B Jose Altuve (R) LF Michael Brantley (L) 3B Alex Bregman (R) DH Yordan Alvarez (L) 1B Yuli Gurriel (R) SS Jeremy Pena (R) C Jason Castro (L) RF Chas McCormick (R) CF Jose Siri (R)

RHP Cristian Javier

How to watch/listen