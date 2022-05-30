Game Thread #51: A’s vs. Astros

Happy Memorial Day everyone!

The A’s host the Houston Astros for a three-game series that’ll finish off the month of May for Oakland. It was a tough month in the win/loss department so they’ll be happy to turn the page to June. This’ll be the first matchup this year between the division rivals,

The lineup is stuffed with right-handers in anticipation of Houston starter Framber Valdez, who is off to a good start to the year for the Astros. After spending most of the season in the top of the lineup, infielder Sheldon Neuse drops all the way down to the seven spot since hitting just .143 over his last 15 games, and an even worse .080 in the last seven.

On the mound for the A’s is the emerging Paul Blackburn. He’s finally gotten a longer leash to face a lineup a third time, pitching past the fifth inning in three of his past four starts. Here’s to hoping that trend continues.

A’s lineup (home)

RF Ramon Laureano (R) LF Chad Pinder (R) DH Jed Lowrie (S) C Sean Murphy (R) SS Elvis Andrus (R) 1B Christian Bethancourt (R) 2B Sheldon Neuse (R) 3B Kevin Smith (R) CF Cristian Pache (R)

RHP Paul Blackburn

Astros lineup (away)

2B Jose Altuve (R) DH Michael Brantley (L) 3B Alex Bregman (R) LF Yordan Alvarez (L) 1B Yuli Gurriel (R) SS Jeremy Pena (R) RF Chas McCormick (R) CF Jose Siri (R) C Martin Maldonado (R)

LHP Framber Valdez

How to watch/listen