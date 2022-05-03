Game Thread #24: A’s vs. Rays

The Oakland A’s are on a four-game losing streak, and they’ll look to get back on the winning side against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at the Coliseum.

The Rays took the first game of the series on Monday, limiting Oakland’s lineup to two hits. Tonight Tampa Bay calls on lefty Ryan Yarbrough, making his season debut after a stint on the injured list for groin tightness.

Oakland counters with righty Paul Blackburn, who is off to a wonderful season so far. He’s thrown exactly five innings in all four of his starts, and allowed a total of just three runs in those 20 frames. Half of his outings have been scoreless, including one against the Rays last month, and his overall peripherals (18 Ks, 2 BB, 0 HR, .284 xwOBA) back up his early success.

In the A’s lineup, a couple lefties (Kemp, Brown) get a day off against the southpaw Yarbrough, which means a different name in the leadoff spot.

A’s lineup (home)

LF Chad Pinder (R) 2B Sheldon Neuse (R) DH Jed Lowrie (S) C Sean Murphy (R) RF Stephen Piscotty (R) 1B Christian Bethancourt (R) 3B Kevin Smith (R) SS Elvis Andrus (R) CF Cristian Pache (R)

RHP Paul Blackburn

Rays lineup (away)

1B Yandy Diaz (R) SS Wander Franco (S) LF Randy Arozarena (R) 2B Brandon Lowe (L) DH Manuel Margot (R) CF Kevin Kiermaier (L) 3B Taylor Walls (S) RF Brett Phillips (L) C Rene Pinto (R)

LHP Ryan Yarbrough

How to watch/listen