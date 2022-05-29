A’s roster moves: Three new arms join bullpen

With a quarter of the season already in the books, the Oakland A’s made some changes in their bullpen Sunday.

The team announced several moves this morning, sending down three pitchers and calling up three new relievers. Heading back to the minors are:

LHP Adam Kolarek optioned to Triple-A

optioned to Triple-A RHP Jacob Lemoine optioned to Triple-A

optioned to Triple-A LHP Zach Logue optioned to Triple-A

And taking their places on the active 26-man roster:

RHP Parker Markel called up

called up LHP Sam Selman called up

called up RHP Domingo Tapia called up

Markel and Selman were not on the 40-man roster and also needed to be added to that list, so two more moves were required to clear space for them:

RHP Daulton Jefferies transferred to 60-day injured list

transferred to 60-day injured list OF Skye Bolt transferred to 60-day injured list

Got all that? Let’s take a closer look!

***

First up are the departures, who all remain in the organization at Triple-A. Logue had been starting in the rotation but got pounded in his last two outings. Lemoine pitched twice in long relief since his most recent callup but allowed seven runs over five innings combined. Kolarek allowed runs in three of his last five outings and took the loss in one of those games.

With that trio struggling in their respective roles, three new arms get a chance to step up. Selman was claimed off waivers from the Angels in March, then was DFA’d by Oakland before Opening Day but cleared waivers and stuck around in the farm system. Markel signed as a minor league free agent over the offseason, and Tapia was claimed off waivers from the Royals at the end of April.

***

Selman already appeared in one game for the A’s this year, in late-April as an emergency COVID substitute. That day he tossed 2⅔ sparkling innings of scoreless relief, helping ease the load on the rest of the pen during a blowout loss. The 31-year-old lefty has spent the rest of the last couple months posting strong numbers in Vegas.

Selman, 2022 AAA: 1.98 ERA, 13⅔ ip, 18 Ks, 9 BB, 1 HR, 4.60 FIP

He pitched for Oakland this afternoon after being called up, retiring all five batters he faced after the starter was pulled early, in an eventual A’s victory. Click here for Selman’s full scouting report, which is highlighted by a 90ish mph heater, a slider that gets heavy use, and some MLB experience for the Giants and Angels.

***

Markel has spent all year in Vegas so far, where he’s been excellent. The 32-year-old right-hander struck out over one-third of his batters in 17 games for the Aviators.

Markel, 2022 AAA: 1.89 ERA, 19 ip, 28 Ks, 10 BB, 2 HR, 4.03 FIP

He has previous MLB experience from 2019, when he threw a couple dozen innings for the Mariners and Pirates. Click here for Markel’s full scouting report, which is led by a good slider, a powerful fastball that can dial up to 97 mph, and high rates of both strikeouts and walks.

***

Tapia is the most recent addition, coming over from Kansas City a month ago. The 30-year-old righty threw five games in the Royals system before being waived, and has appeared in eight more for Vegas since arriving, with his combined stats below.

Tapia, 2022 AAA: 3.38 ERA, 13⅓ ip, 10 Ks, 6 BB, 0 HR, 3.79 FIP

He’s thrown 38 innings in the majors, mostly for the Royals last year but also briefly for the Red Sox in 2020 and the Mariners in early 2021. Click here for Tapia’s full scouting report, which includes triple-digit velocity, an effective slider, and a developing changeup. Despite that power stuff, though, he tends to succeed by inducing weak contact more than by missing bats for strikeouts.

***

The final piece of the equation is the 40-man roster. Two spots needed to be cleared, and that was achieved without cutting anybody from the organization.

Bolt has been on the 10-day IL all season, retroactive to April 7, due to a strained right oblique. He began a rehab stint in Triple-A earlier this month but played only three games there, most recently on May 17, before being shut down again with a strained left hamstring. He’s already been out for 53 days, and he isn’t currently playing, so moving him to the 60-day list is an easy move to open a roster spot without affecting Bolt’s future eligibility.

Jefferies went on the 15-day IL retroactive to May 19 due to right arm nerve irritation, but that diagnosis was later updated to thoracic outlet syndrome. He’s out of action indefinitely and will see a specialist next month, reports insider Martin Gallegos, and in the meantime he moves to the 60-day IL. If the issue requires surgery then it could potentially knock him out for the rest of the season, notes Matt Kawahara of the S.F. Chronicle.

***

Here’s the updated roster. Note that the rotation is now short by one arm, so either another move will eventually be required to bring up a fifth starter, or a reliever will need to step up to a starting role.