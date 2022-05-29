Game #50: A’s come back, blow save, win anyway in wild 6-5 walk-off

Holy Toledo.

The Oakland A’s won a bonkers game Sunday, a 6-5 walk-off victory over the Texas Rangers to avoid being swept in their series finale at the Coliseum. The A’s staged a successful late comeback, then blew the save in the 9th on a wild pitch, then rallied in the bottom half to win anyway. Along the way, the teams combined to commit seven errors and throw three wild pitches, as a dozen pitchers allowed 21 hits, nine walks, and a hit batter.

*** Click here to revisit today’s Game Thread! ***

After seven innings, Oakland was facing the possibility of being swept at home by a division rival. But trailing by a run entering the bottom of the 8th inning, they put a couple runners on base and Chad Pinder delivered the tying RBI single. Each club then gifted each other a run, and the score remained tied entering the bottom of the 9th, when professional hitter Jed Lowrie came up with a runner in scoring position and lined a single to drive him home for the walk-off run.

More details coming, so keep hitting refresh!