Game Thread #49: A’s vs. Rangers

Let’s try this again! The Oakland A’s lost their first two games to the Texas Rangers during this four-game series at the Coliseum, and Saturday brings the third matchup.

On the mound for Oakland this afternoon is rookie Zach Logue. The lefty got knocked around by the Mariners in his last outing, allowing seven runs including three homers, but he was effective the three times before that. He’ll look to get back on track against a Rangers lineup that scored a dozen runs in the first two games of this series combined.

The A’s lineup stacks up with righty hitters against a Texas southpaw. Taylor Hearn is yet to work beyond five innings in a game this year, and he was roughed up in his two most recent appearances against the Angels and Astros. However, he did toss a quality start last September at the Coliseum.

A’s lineup (home)

RF Ramon Laureano (R) LF Chad Pinder (R) DH Sean Murphy (R) C Christian Bethancourt (R) SS Elvis Andrus (R) 1B Seth Brown (L) 2B Sheldon Neuse (R) 3B Kevin Smith (R) CF Cristian Pache (R)

LHP Zach Logue

Rangers lineup (away)

2B Marcus Semien (R) SS Corey Seager (L) CF Adolis Garcia (R) RF Kole Calhoun (L) C Sam Huff (R) 1B Nathaniel Lowe (L) DH Andy Ibañez (R) 3B Charlie Culberson (R) LF Eli White (R)

LHP Taylor Hearn

How to watch/listen