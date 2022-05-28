Elephant Rumblings: Montas is K-ing his way toward A’s records

It’s the weekend, Athletics Nation!

While a stellar starting pitching performance by Frankie Montas was spoiled on Thursday by late Rangers runs, his seven innings of one-run ball still helped Frankie move up his stature in A’s history. As detailed on mlb.com by Martín Gallegos, Thursday’s start was Montas’ ninth appearance with 10+ strikeouts. This passes soon-to-be jersey number retiree Dave Stewart, and ties Montas with Hall of Famer Catfish Hunter for third place on the list.

Frankie has had two of these 10+ K starts within his last three outings, sandwiched around an abbreviated appearance last Saturday due to a comebacker hitting his throwing hand. The pair of strong outings has lowered Montas’ ERA to 3.12 over 10 starts on the year, with a 0.97 WHIP. The strength of Frankie’s arsenal lately has been his split-finger fastball, a pitch he’s relying on now more than ever.

Since being introduced to his repertoire in 2019, Montas has upped his splitter usage to the point that it’s been his most-utilized pitch so far in 2022, being thrown nearly a third of the time. It’s been effective at missing bats, with a 31.8% whiff rate attached to it. The increased use of the low zone dropping splitter has also helped raise Frankie’s percentage of swings on out-of-zone pitches substantially, from 28.7% in 2020 up to 35.7% this year. Montas is now in the top ten of 2022 qualified pitchers for whiff rate, right below Max Scherzer and Kevin Gausman.

All of these factors have contributed to a successful year for Frankie, who has continued to stake a claim at the top of the A’s rotation. While trade rumours still abound, this is the kind of performance that will either help lift the Athletics past expectations, or net the team an increased bounty upon a trade.

And if he can put together two more 10+ strikeout starts while he’s here, then he’ll catch Barry Zito for second place on the Oakland list, though Vida Blue safely in front with 21 such games.

A’s Coverage

MLB News & Interest

Best of Twitter

A great episode from one of my favourite baseball podcasts

This interview with the CEO of the company Apple TV+ is using for its live probabilities stats is an astonishing listen. Great work by @megrowler and @BenLindbergh. https://t.co/ewAALKOCjs — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) May 27, 2022

No Kotsay on Saturday, Ausmus taking the reins for the day.

Mark Kotsay will be away from the club tomorrow to attend his daughter’s graduation. Brad Ausmus will step in as interim manager for the day. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) May 27, 2022

If you haven’t been playing WARdle, it’s now partnered with MLB Play and has been renamed MLB Pickle

WARdle announces "MLB Pickle" rebrand, exclusive MLB Play Sponsorshiphttps://t.co/iYFifLBVJd pic.twitter.com/xzd1N8dqph — Jeremy Frank (@MLBRandomStats) May 26, 2022

A’s sitting right in the middle, not terrible

Hard-hit% allowed by pitching team and what the hell, Dodgers pic.twitter.com/zGCTlSMvIF — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) May 27, 2022

Vogter is on his way back

Stephen Vogt will begin his rehab assignment tomorrow with Las Vegas. He’ll catch in his first game with the Aviators, per Kotsay. The A’s will take it day by day and see how he progresses through each game. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) May 27, 2022

A decade in the bigs for Doo! Congrats!

When I first got called up and my cab arrived at the Coliseum on June 4, 2012, security didn’t let us in the parking lot because they couldn’t confirm that I was actually on the team. It didn’t help that I was dressed like I just came from a timeshare sales convention. pic.twitter.com/Y1eHg5q7lO — Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) May 27, 2022

More cross-sports Bay Area appreciation

I mean, not only the team but…

The Starter jacket. pic.twitter.com/4vmDj5Ih1L — Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) May 27, 2022

Brett Harris moving to AA Midland

Last two players profiled in my A’s MiLB notebook have moved to Midland the following week. https://t.co/NIf9vG6tsQ — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) May 27, 2022

BCDC meets next week regarding the Howard Terminal park