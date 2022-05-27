Game #48: A’s bullpen falters in 8-5 loss to Rangers

Nobody’s perfect.

The Oakland A’s revamped bullpen has been a pleasant surprise this season, but Friday night they faltered, blowing a late lead in an 8-5 loss to the Texas Rangers at the Coliseum.

*** Click here to revisit tonight’s Game Thread! ***

The A’s offense struck early with five runs in the 3rd inning, and their starting pitcher turned in a quality effort, and after six frames they appeared to be cruising toward a victory. But the relievers weren’t able to hold on, as the Rangers plated six runs in the final three innings to charge ahead and snag the victory at the last minute.

Even the Oakland’s top arms couldn’t stop the damage. Entering tonight, setup man Zach Jackson and closer Dany Jimenez had combined for 11 saves and 10 holds between them without blowing any leads, but they finally stumbled this evening. Jackson allowed the tying run in the 8th inning for his first blown save, then Jimenez let three more score in the 9th and was tagged with the loss.

More details coming, so keep hitting refresh!